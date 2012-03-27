(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We believe Powerlong's financial strength is likely to remain weak in 2012 due to a deepening property correction in China, weak sales execution, and increased leverage.

-- In our view, the China-based real estate developer's financial risk profile has deteriorated to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive" following its weaker-than-expected financial and operating performance in 2011.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Powerlong to 'B' from 'B+'. We are also lowering the rating on the company's outstanding senior notes to 'B-' from 'B'.

-- We are placing the ratings on Powerlong and its notes on CreditWatch with negative implications due to a heightened liquidity risk.

Rating Action

On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on China-based property developer Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. to 'B' from 'B+', and its issue rating on the senior unsecured notes to 'B-' from 'B'. We also placed all the ratings, including our 'cnBB-' Greater China scale credit rating on Powerlong and 'cnB+' rating on the notes, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

We lowered the rating on Powerlong to reflect our expectation that the company's financial risk profile has deteriorated to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive," as defined in our criteria, following its weaker-than-expected financial and operating performance in 2011. At the end of 2011, Powerlong's debt-to-EBITDA ratio breached our downgrade trigger of 5x.

We believe Powerlong's financial strength is likely to remain weak in 2012 due to its poor sales execution outside its home market. The company's property sales will likely remain weak due to the government's credit tightening and home purchase restrictions. Powerlong's contracted sales declined 12% to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 5.48 billion in 2011 from a year ago.

We believe Powerlong's profit margins are unlikely to recover to the 2010 level, after the decline in 2011. EBITDA margin fell to 32.2% in 2011 from 44.6% in 2010. The company's product mix has shifted to less profitable projects in third- and fourth-tier cities. In addition, price discounting could turn aggressive to clear rising inventory.

We see limited scope for Powerlong to reduce its leverage in 2012, given the challenging business outlook. In our base-case scenario, we estimate that the company's total debt will be about RMB10 billion and its debt-to-EBITDA ratio may exceed 6x in 2012. The company's total debt rose 53% to RMB9.67 billion at the end of 2011 from the previous year. The new debt was used to fund project developments and land acquisitions.

We put the ratings on CreditWatch because of heightened liquidity risk due to our expectations that property sales are unlikely to improve as the difficult operating environment will likely persist in 2012. Moreover, Powerlong has very limited headroom in some of its offshore bank loan covenants. If the company breaches these covenants, it could face potential acceleration of debt repayment.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch status within the next few weeks after reviewing Powerlong's strategy to preserve its cash flows given the weak outlook for property sales and the company's liquidity position. We may lower the rating on Powerlong by one notch if we assess that its liquidity will deteriorate to "weak" from "less than adequate" currently, which means that sources of cash will not be sufficient to cover the uses of cash in the next 12 months.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B+/Negative/--

Senior Unsecured B-/Watch Neg B

CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd.

Greater China Scale Rating cnBB-/Watch Neg cnBB-/--

Senior Unsecured

Greater China Scale Rating cnB+/Watch Neg cnB+