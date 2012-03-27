(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We believe Powerlong's financial strength is likely to
remain weak in 2012 due to a deepening property correction in
China, weak sales execution, and increased leverage.
-- In our view, the China-based real estate developer's
financial risk profile has deteriorated to "highly leveraged"
from "aggressive" following its weaker-than-expected financial
and operating performance in 2011.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
Powerlong to 'B' from 'B+'. We are also lowering the rating on
the company's outstanding senior notes to 'B-' from 'B'.
-- We are placing the ratings on Powerlong and its notes on
CreditWatch with negative implications due to a heightened
liquidity risk.
Rating Action
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
lowered its corporate credit rating on China-based property
developer Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. to 'B' from 'B+',
and its issue rating on the senior unsecured notes to 'B-' from
'B'. We also placed all the ratings, including our 'cnBB-'
Greater China scale credit rating on Powerlong and 'cnB+' rating
on the notes, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
We lowered the rating on Powerlong to reflect our
expectation that the company's financial risk profile has
deteriorated to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive," as defined
in our criteria, following its weaker-than-expected financial
and operating performance in 2011. At the end of 2011,
Powerlong's debt-to-EBITDA ratio breached our downgrade trigger
of 5x.
We believe Powerlong's financial strength is likely to
remain weak in 2012 due to its poor sales execution outside its
home market. The company's property sales will likely remain
weak due to the government's credit tightening and home purchase
restrictions. Powerlong's contracted sales declined 12% to
Chinese renminbi (RMB) 5.48 billion in 2011 from a year ago.
We believe Powerlong's profit margins are unlikely to
recover to the 2010 level, after the decline in 2011. EBITDA
margin fell to 32.2% in 2011 from 44.6% in 2010. The company's
product mix has shifted to less profitable projects in third-
and fourth-tier cities. In addition, price discounting could
turn aggressive to clear rising inventory.
We see limited scope for Powerlong to reduce its leverage in
2012, given the challenging business outlook. In our base-case
scenario, we estimate that the company's total debt will be
about RMB10 billion and its debt-to-EBITDA ratio may exceed 6x
in 2012. The company's total debt rose 53% to RMB9.67 billion at
the end of 2011 from the previous year. The new debt was used to
fund project developments and land acquisitions.
We put the ratings on CreditWatch because of heightened
liquidity risk due to our expectations that property sales are
unlikely to improve as the difficult operating environment will
likely persist in 2012. Moreover, Powerlong has very limited
headroom in some of its offshore bank loan covenants. If the
company breaches these covenants, it could face potential
acceleration of debt repayment.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch status within the next few
weeks after reviewing Powerlong's strategy to preserve its cash
flows given the weak outlook for property sales and the
company's liquidity position. We may lower the rating on
Powerlong by one notch if we assess that its liquidity will
deteriorate to "weak" from "less than adequate" currently, which
means that sources of cash will not be sufficient to cover the
uses of cash in the next 12 months.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To
From
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/--
B+/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured B-/Watch Neg B
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To
From
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd.
Greater China Scale Rating cnBB-/Watch Neg
cnBB-/--
Senior Unsecured
Greater China Scale Rating cnB+/Watch Neg
cnB+