NEW YORK, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' rating of PPL Montana, LLC's (PPLM) pass-through trust certificates due 2020. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable due to Fitch's revised expectation of lower merchant power prices and the project's potentially heightened exposure to merchant power sales due to the bankruptcy filing of a key counterparty.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Base Load Merchant Generation: PPLM manages a diverse portfolio of low cost coal and hydro assets that benefit from favorable dispatch and sell energy at market-based prices. The project partially mitigates merchant risk by selling power through medium-term power purchase agreements (PPA) and short-term hedges.

Stable Operations: The project benefits from a history of solid operating performance and maintains a consistent operating cost profile. Exposure to potential increases in coal prices is mitigated by most of the coal supply coming from a mine mouth facility. Financial pressure from PPLM's $355 million five-year (2011-2015) capital plan is moderated by the pending completion of the Rainbow Dam expansion and the flexibility to delay other capital expenditures.

Strong financial performance: Fixed coverage charge ratios (FCCR) averaged 2.93 times (x) over the last nine years, including 2.55x in 2010. Fitch projects FCCRs averaging 1.77x, revised down from 2.10x due to Fitch's projection of lower merchant power prices as hedges expire beginning in 2013.

Adequate Liquidity: PPLM has adequate liquidity to meet debt obligations as well as potential obligations rising from pending litigation regarding hydro rents against the state of Montana. PPLM has a six month rent reserve fund and cash and equivalents of $3 million. Supplemental liquidity is in the form of $100 million line of credit expiring in May 2012, provided by PPL Investment Corp., an affiliate of the corporate parent PPL (rated 'BBB' Stable Outlook), and access to more than $3 billion of additional liquidity from the PPL parent.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

--Continued weakness in the merchant power market.

--Increased exposure to merchant power prices due to an inability to renew contracts (e.g. hedges and PPAs) on favorable terms.

--Persistent reductions in hydrology that materially reduce overall energy production.

--Inability to manage expenses (e.g. capital expenditures and adverse legal judgments) that could materially erode cash flow.

SECURITY

Though security for the rated debt is limited to the owner-lessors' interests in the Colstrip power plant, PPLM's obligation to pay rent is a general unsecured obligation of PPLM. As such, revenue derived from operation of the entire portfolio is available for rent payments.

CREDIT UPDATE

PPLM could face heightened exposure to the merchant power market due to the potential default of a key counterparty under a long-term, above-market PPA. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy of one of the project's utility off takers, Southern Montana Electric (SME) Cooperative, could result in a modification or termination of the PPA with SME. Fitch expects to resolve the Outlook after evaluating PPLM's progress in negotiating a resolution with SME. It is uncertain how potential changes to the contract's terms will affect PPLM's financial and operating flexibility going forward.

Fitch's most recent forecast of the power market suggests continued weakness in prices, and termination of the SME PPA would exacerbate PPLM's merchant exposure. SME's contracted pricing averages 40% higher than Fitch's forecast of market prices, and failure of SME to honor its contract obligations could result in an increase in merchant power sales for PPLM that could materially reduce FCCRs. Near-term power sales to SME represent a small component of PPLM's total output at about 6% (95 megawatts), increasing to a material amount of approximately 20% (225MW) by 2014 and 22% in the final year of the PPA in 2019. Fitch notes that SME has incentive to continue purchasing power from PPLM to meet its customers' needs.

Fitch's financial analysis incorporates hydroelectric lease payments as a component of the project's routine operating expenses. In June 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court granted PPLM's petition to review its dispute with the state of Montana regarding lease payments to the state for PPLM's hydroelectric facilities' use and occupancy of Montana riverbeds. The potential liability for retroactive payments to the state is mitigated by PPLM's total loss accrual of $81.3 million as of June 30, 2011. The potential that a court decision could result in higher retroactive payments due to the state is mitigated by the expected liquidity support from the sponsor.

PPLM owns, operates and leases a portfolio of 13 hydroelectric and coal-fired generating facilities with an aggregate capacity of 1,239 MW. The PPLM portfolio includes 11 hydro projects, a storage reservoir, the coal-fired Corette facility and the owner-lessors' share of the Colstrip coal facility.

The pass-through certificates were issued by a pass-through trust to fund the owner-lessor's acquisition of the leased Colstrip assets, which represent 25% of Colstrip's 2,094-MW capacity and 43% of PPLM's total portfolio capacity. Rental payments include equity payments to the owner-lessors and annual debt service on the trust certificates maturing in 2020.