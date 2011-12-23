(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded India-based Pratibha Shipping Company Limited's
(Pratibha) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' from
'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also
downgraded Pratibha's INR2,742m long-term loans to 'Fitch
BBB-(ind) from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'.
The downgrade reflects Pratibha's deteriorating credit
profile due to a steep fall in charter rates over 2010-2011,
with its net financial leverage (adjusted net debt/operating
EBITDA) increasing to 4.1x in FY11 (end-March) from 2.4x in FY10
and EBITDA gross interest coverage falling to 3.8x from 4.8x.
Revenues declined by 35.2% yoy to INR1911.1m in FY11 with EBITDA
margins falling to 40% from 44.1%. This is despite operating
mostly in the coastal shipping routes for petroleum crude and
products where Indian public sector units (PSUs) offer the first
right of refusal to Indian shipping companies.
In FY11, PSU charterers negotiated lower rates in line with
the decline in global charter rates. The same trend has
continued in FY12, due to which EBITDA margins are likely to
decline further to 36% to 37%. This may result in a further
weakening of the credit metrics in FY12. Also, Pratibha will
have to resort to additional borrowings in FY12 to meet its
repayment obligations. However, refinancing risks are mitigated
by the current absence of borrowings against three of its
vessels.
Revenues in FY12, however, are likely to be maintained at
around FY11 levels given the full year of operations of Pratibha
Bheema, a recently acquired 154,571 dead weight tonnes vessel
for which charter rates are much higher than for the company's
other vessels. Pratibha Narmada, a bulk carrier owned by a
subsidiary Pratibha Logistics Pvt Ltd, is also expected to
become operational in Q4FY12.
The ratings are constrained by the high average age of the
fleet which entails high operating costs, as well as by the dry
docking in every two to three years. Four out of Pratibha's
fleet of nine ships are older than 25 years. This would
necessitate purchase of additional vessels in future and may
constrain its financial leverage despite recovery in rates.
The ratings, however, continue to draw strength from the
revenue assurance provided from Pratibha's seven out of nine
vessels being on a time charter with PSUs such as Hindustan
Petroleum Corporation Limited ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) and
Indian Oil Corporation Limited ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). The
ratings also reflect the company's ability to manage high
utilisation rates for its entire fleet in a challenging industry
environment.
Fitch has taken a consolidated view of Pratibha and its
subsidiaries.
Negative rating action may result from lower profits due to
suppressed charter rates, or higher debt levels due to capex
causing net adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeding 5.5x on a sustained
basis. Fitch will also monitor Pratibha's refinancing capability
to meet its term debt repayments of around INR1.08bn and INR672m
in FY12 and FY13, respectively.
Pratibha is a closely held public Ltd company, owned by the
A.N. Pawar family. It has a fleet of eight tankers and one
vessel in a subsidiary currently undergoing conversion to a bulk
carrier.