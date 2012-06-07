Sterling's best run since September hits euro for six
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
June 7 Moody's Investors Service stated today that a novation of an existing swap transaction entered into by Preferred Term Securities XXIII, Ltd. (the "Issuer") from Bank of America, N.A. ("Bank of America") as swap counterparty, to Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays") effective as of June 6, 2012 (the "Novation") will not in and of itself and at this time result in the qualification, downgrade or withdrawal of its current ratings assigned to any of the Notes issued by the Issuer.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Intsights - series b round included investments by glilot capital partners, blackstone, blumberg capital, and other strategic investors Source text for Eikon:
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany on Monday backed Greece to stay in the euro zone and the European Commission dispatched a senior official to Athens to persuade it to take on further reforms to salvage its bailout accord.