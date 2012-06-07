June 7 Moody's Investors Service stated today that a novation of an existing swap transaction entered into by Preferred Term Securities XXIII, Ltd. (the "Issuer") from Bank of America, N.A. ("Bank of America") as swap counterparty, to Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays") effective as of June 6, 2012 (the "Novation") will not in and of itself and at this time result in the qualification, downgrade or withdrawal of its current ratings assigned to any of the Notes issued by the Issuer.