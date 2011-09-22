(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Private equity firm TGP Capital LP acquired U.S. consumer guide publisher PRIMEDIA Inc. in a transaction valued at $7.10 per share or $525 million. The transaction was financed with $320 million of senior secured credit facilities along with common equity.

-- We are assigning the credit facilities a 'B' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating of '4'.

-- The 'B' corporate credit rating on the company remains unchanged.

-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that PRIMEDIA will maintain adequate liquidity and a satisfactory margin of compliance with covenants over the near term despite continued pressure in the apartment advertising business.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned ratings to Norcross, Ga.-based PRIMEDIA Inc.'s $320 million senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $40 million revolving credit facility due 2016 and a $280 million term loan B due 2018. We rated the loans 'B' (at the same level as the 'B' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

The 'B' corporate credit rating on PRIMEDIA remains unchanged. The rating outlook is stable.

Private equity firm TGP Capital LP acquired PRIMEDIA for $525 million, or $7.10 per share. The transaction was financed with a $320 million senior credit facility and $305 million of equity provided by TGP Capital.

The 'B' corporate rating and stable outlook reflect our expectation that revenue will continue to decline in the high-single-digit percent area over the near term, as reduced ad spending by landlords and lower effective rent levels in most markets continue to pressure the apartment segment. We believe PRIMEDIA will maintain adequate liquidity and compliance with its financial covenants over the near term despite this pressure, partly because of reductions in operating expenses and restructuring efforts over the past 12-18 months. Still, we believe operating performance will remain weak over the intermediate term and that covenant cushion could significantly narrow if trends do not reverse. Persistent weakness in the apartment rental advertising segment will likely pressure credit metrics until market conditions improve.

PRIMEDIA publishes and distributes advertising-supported print and online consumer guides for the apartment rental sector (84.5% of 2011 second quarter revenue) and new homes sector (5%). The company also has a distribution arm, Distributech (10%), which distributes print guides under contracts with retail locations. PRIMEDIA is subject to cyclical and structural pressures in its home guides and distribution business, ongoing risks from the migration of real estate advertising to the Internet from print, the high fixed cost nature of its distribution infrastructure, and its narrow business base in the highly volatile real estate market. The majority of the company's Apartment Guide markets have average occupancy rates in the 90%-96% range that is generally most beneficial to advertising demand.

Research contributor: Samantha Stone

