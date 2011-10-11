(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 11, 2011-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed the 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Progress 2008-1R Trust. The rating has been affirmed following the amendments to the transaction documents including an extension to the substitution period for a further five years to October 2016. The final maturity date has also been extended, to November 2049 from November 2039. The structure, credit quality of the assets, yield, cash flows, and all other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

The rating affirmation reflects our opinion that the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions are commensurate with the 'AAA (sf)' rating.

