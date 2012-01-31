(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today withdrew its 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3'
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Promise Co. Ltd. at
the request of the consumer finance company. At the same time,
we also withdrew our 'BBB-' rating on Promise's senior unsecured
debt.
A Japanese-language version of this media release is
available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at
www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg
Professional at SPCJ. Complete ratings information is
available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by
this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web
site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box
located in the left column.