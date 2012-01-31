(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Promise Co. Ltd. at the request of the consumer finance company. At the same time, we also withdrew our 'BBB-' rating on Promise's senior unsecured debt.

