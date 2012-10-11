(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Puerto Rican telecom provider PRWireless has experienced a meaningful loss of customers in the second quarter of this year.

-- Our view of the company's liquidity position as "weak" recognizes very limited cash resources and a potential covenant breach.

-- We are lowering our corporate credit and secured debt ratings on PRWireless to 'CCC' from 'B'.

-- The developing outlook indicates that we could lower or raise the ratings, depending on whether the company's liquidity position continues to deteriorate or improves.

Rating Action

On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Guaynabo, Puerto Rico-based wireless carrier PRWireless Inc. (d/b/a Open Mobile) to 'CCC' from 'B'. The outlook is developing.

We also lowered the issue-level rating on approximately $180 million of outstanding secured credit facilities to 'CCC' from 'B' while the recovery rating on those facilities remains at '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The downgrade follows a significant loss of wireless customers during the second quarter of 2012 that will depress revenues, EBITDA, and free operating cash flow (FOCF) for at least a number of quarters. Most importantly, we expect weaker operating results to stress near-term liquidity. PRWireless, along with other Puerto Rican telecommunication providers, services a significant number of lower-income customers that qualify for a governmental Lifeline financial assistance program. PRWireless receives a monthly subsidy of $13.50 for each Lifeline customer. However, a recent regulatory initiative to ensure the eligibility of Lifeline customers led to a material decline in those customers across the entire Puerto Rican telecommunications market. The disqualification of a substantial number of PRWireless' Lifeline customers was the largest contributor to its over 11% loss of customers during the first half of 2012.

We expect EBITDA to be pressured not only by those customer losses but also by higher subscriber acquisition costs, including upfront costs for the recently offered iPhone, as well as other smartphones. Our expectation of continuing pressure on EBITDA, combined with cash usage to support marketing of higher-end phones, were key factors in the revision of our assessment of liquidity to "weak" from "less than adequate." PRWireless may not have sufficient cash resources to fund operations and debt service obligations, in the near term. Even if the company does manage to maintain a cash balance, it will be difficult for it to remain in compliance with the debt leverage covenant in its credit agreement, especially as that covenant tightens in the second quarter of 2013.

Liquidity

We revised our liquidity assessment to weak from less than adequate. We consider weak liquidity as representing an overarching credit risk. We view a roughly $4 million in cash balance, already bolstered by an increase in accounts payable in the second quarter of 2012, as minimal. Additionally, covenants could impede access to the $15 million revolving credit facility. As a result, the company may have insufficient cash to fund operations, capital expenditures, and the approximate, aggregate $6 million of interest and debt amortization due in the fourth quarter of 2012. Even if PRWireless can moderate capital spending and manage working capital sufficiently to preserve a cash balance, there is still a significant possibility of a covenant breach. We already expect a very narrow cushion under the 4x leverage covenant for the third quarter of 2012. Further, since EBITDA, already depressed by the loss of Lifeline customers, may come under additional pressure from marketing initiatives, the company could breach that covenant, especially as it tightens to 3.75x in the second quarter of 2013, without a credible plan to avert such a breach.

Outlook

The developing outlook means there is at least a one-third possibility that we could raise or lower the ratings over the next year; in fact, we believe a rating action in either direction is most likely to occur in a short time frame. Liquidity deterioration would be the most likely impetus for a downgrade: Cash resources may be inadequate to fund operations, capital spending, and debt service. Even if PRWireless manages to maintain a sufficient cash position, it may breach its leverage covenant.

Conversely, an upgrade could only occur if the company can markedly improve its liquidity status. The ability to bolster near-term liquidity from operational performance alone is unrealistic since marketing initiatives will, at least temporarily, consume cash. In our opinion, therefore, material liquidity relief can only come through addressing balance-sheet fundamentals.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' Ratings, Oct. 1, 2012

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Downgraded To From

PRWireless Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Developing/-- B/Negative/--

Senior Secured CCC B

Recovery Rating 3 3