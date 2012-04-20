(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned PT Pertamina's proposed senior unsecured US-dollar
bonds an expected 'BBB-(exp)' rating. The final rating of the
proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents
conforming to information already received.
The net proceeds from the bond issue will be used for
Pertamina's capex and general corporate purposes. Pertamina is
expected to step up it capex to significantly increase
production and refinery operating flexibility over the medium
term.
Pertamina's rating ('BBB-'/Stable) is at the same level as
that of its parent, Republic of Indonesia, reflecting its strong
legal, operating and strategic linkages, as per Fitch's parent
and subsidiary linkage methodology.
Pertamina remains one of the most important state-linked
entities in executing Indonesia's national energy policy. It is
the dominant refiner and retailer of petroleum products in
Indonesia. It performs a public service obligation by selling
certain refined products at below market prices, for which it is
paid a subsidy by the government.
The government's intention to reduce the fiscal burden
through gradually reducing fuel subsidies is challenging, as
evidenced by the recent aborted attempt to increase retail
prices of certain refined products amid high oil prices. Fitch
believes Pertamina's policy role is unlikely to diminish in the
foreseeable future.