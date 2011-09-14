Sept 14 (The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Avrist Assurance (Avrist) a National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'AA-(idn)' with Stable Outlook.

The rating takes into consideration Avrist's experienced management team, consistently robust financial performance, as well as sound capitalization relative to its business profile. The rating also factors in the company's modest share in the competitive Indonesian market and its challenge to manage premium sustainability given the concentration on unit-linked products in its business profile. Additionally, the level of corporate governance, market transparency and public disclosure is generally limited in Indonesia compared with other regional developed markets.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Avrist is likely to keep a stable credit profile, underpinned by its sound capitalisation and prudent management.

Avrist writes primary life insurance in Indonesia. Based on total assets, the company was ranked the seventh largest insurer in the domestic market of some 40 players. Its return on average assets (ROAA) and return on average equity (ROAE) amounted to an average of about 2% and 19% per annum respectively for the past five years. Net income improved to IDR193.8bn in 2010 from IDR147.1bn in 2009. As at end-December 2010, its regulatory risk-based capital ratio amounted to above 700%, in excess of the 120% regulatory minimum.

Key rating drivers for positive rating action would be sustained and significant improvement in the insurer's credit profile, in terms of operating profile/performance and capital levels relative to its business profile, both on a standalone basis and relative to domestic peers. Conversely, Avrist's rating may face downward pressure from a material weakening of its capital level in relation to its business profile, for instance, with the regulatory capital ratio falling to below 250%, and/or deterioration in business performance with a persistency ratio of below 80% for a prolonged period.

Avrist has an operating history of 36 years.