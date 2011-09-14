Sept 14 (The following was released by the
rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Indonesia-based PT Avrist Assurance (Avrist) a National
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'AA-(idn)' with
Stable Outlook.
The rating takes into consideration Avrist's experienced
management team, consistently robust financial performance, as
well as sound capitalization relative to its business profile.
The rating also factors in the company's modest share in the
competitive Indonesian market and its challenge to manage
premium sustainability given the concentration on unit-linked
products in its business profile. Additionally, the level of
corporate governance, market transparency and public disclosure
is generally limited in Indonesia compared with other regional
developed markets.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Avrist
is likely to keep a stable credit profile, underpinned by its
sound capitalisation and prudent management.
Avrist writes primary life insurance in Indonesia. Based on
total assets, the company was ranked the seventh largest insurer
in the domestic market of some 40 players. Its return on average
assets (ROAA) and return on average equity (ROAE) amounted to an
average of about 2% and 19% per annum respectively for the past
five years. Net income improved to IDR193.8bn in 2010 from
IDR147.1bn in 2009. As at end-December 2010, its regulatory
risk-based capital ratio amounted to above 700%, in excess of
the 120% regulatory minimum.
Key rating drivers for positive rating action would be
sustained and significant improvement in the insurer's credit
profile, in terms of operating profile/performance and capital
levels relative to its business profile, both on a standalone
basis and relative to domestic peers. Conversely, Avrist's
rating may face downward pressure from a material weakening of
its capital level in relation to its business profile, for
instance, with the regulatory capital ratio falling to below
250%, and/or deterioration in business performance with a
persistency ratio of below 80% for a prolonged period.
Avrist has an operating history of 36 years.