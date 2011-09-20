(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 20, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that SCG Chemical's proposal to buy 30% of PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk. (Chandra Asri; B+/Stable/--) has no impact on the rating on the latter.

The new owners' influence on Chandra Asri's investment and financing plans and the resultant impact of these activities on Chandra Asri's business risk and financial risk profiles remain the key rating drivers, in our opinion. We expect to get more clarity on these plans in the next one to two months, after which we will review the rating impact.

Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. (unrated) announced today that it had entered into separate share purchase agreements through a wholly owned subsidiary, SCG Chemical, to acquire shares in Chandra Asri from PT Barito Pacific Tbk. (Barito) and from Apleton Investments Ltd. Completion of the transaction is expected by the end of September 2011. Barito will remain the controlling shareholder of Chandra Asri.