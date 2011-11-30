(The following was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk's (Fajar) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. At the same time, Fajar's National Long-Term Rating has been affirmed at 'A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

Fajar's ratings are underpinned by its market position as the second-largest packaging paper manufacturer in Indonesia (with a 30% market share), a well-established and diversified customer profile, and the growth prospects of Indonesia's paper packaging industry as evidenced by Indonesia's low paper consumption per capita relative to the GDP growth.

These strengths are counterbalanced by the inherent cyclicality of the commodity nature of its products. In particular, Fitch notes that Fajar's margins are subject to compression resulting from the trend of rising raw material prices. Fajar's position as a price taker to both suppliers and end customers gives it limited flexibility to pass-on increased costs to the latter.

However, Fitch believes that Fajar will continue to generate positive cash flows from its operation. This reflects the defensive nature of 75% of revenue including that of the packaging for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG).

In October 2011, Fajar fully repaid the remaining balance of USD44m from its USD100m Notes - using the proceeds from USD120m syndicated loans. Fitch notes that the company's debt maturity schedule, post the USD100m notes repayment is comfortably covered by unutilised bank loan facilities of USD97m. The short-to medium-term capex plan includes modification of paper machines no.7 ('PM7') and the installation of paper machines no.6 ('PM6') which will expand paper capacity to 1.55 mt/pa (current: 1.05 mt/pa). Estimated total capex for PM6 is IDR810bn, to be spent over 2012-2014; this will be funded by operating cash flows and new borrowings.

While for PM7, most of the capex had been spent in 2011 and remaining balance of around IDR44bn will be carried forward to 2012. Negative rating guidelines include a sustained increase in leverage ratio, as measured by net adjusted debt/EBITDA, to over 3.5x or a sustained decrease in EBITDA/Interest to below 3x. Any difficulty in renewing the revolving credit facilities also could put negative pressures on the ratings. Conversely, a sustained improvement in leverage ratio to below 2x could lead to a positive rating action, though Fitch notes this isn't expected in the short-to-medium-term.