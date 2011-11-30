(The following was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Fajar Surya Wisesa
Tbk's (Fajar) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. At the same time, Fajar's
National Long-Term Rating has been affirmed at 'A(idn)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fajar's ratings are underpinned by its market position as
the second-largest packaging paper manufacturer in Indonesia
(with a 30% market share), a well-established and diversified
customer profile, and the growth prospects of Indonesia's paper
packaging industry as evidenced by Indonesia's low paper
consumption per capita relative to the GDP growth.
These strengths are counterbalanced by the inherent
cyclicality of the commodity nature of its products. In
particular, Fitch notes that Fajar's margins are subject to
compression resulting from the trend of rising raw material
prices. Fajar's position as a price taker to both suppliers and
end customers gives it limited flexibility to pass-on increased
costs to the latter.
However, Fitch believes that Fajar will continue to generate
positive cash flows from its operation. This reflects the
defensive nature of 75% of revenue including that of the
packaging for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG).
In October 2011, Fajar fully repaid the remaining balance of
USD44m from its USD100m Notes - using the proceeds from USD120m
syndicated loans. Fitch notes that the company's debt maturity
schedule, post the USD100m notes repayment is comfortably
covered by unutilised bank loan facilities of USD97m. The
short-to medium-term capex plan includes modification of paper
machines no.7 ('PM7') and the installation of paper machines
no.6 ('PM6') which will expand paper capacity to 1.55 mt/pa
(current: 1.05 mt/pa). Estimated total capex for PM6 is
IDR810bn, to be spent over 2012-2014; this will be funded by
operating cash flows and new borrowings.
While for PM7, most of the capex had been spent in 2011 and
remaining balance of around IDR44bn will be carried forward to
2012. Negative rating guidelines include a sustained increase in
leverage ratio, as measured by net adjusted debt/EBITDA, to over
3.5x or a sustained decrease in EBITDA/Interest to below 3x. Any
difficulty in renewing the revolving credit facilities also
could put negative pressures on the ratings. Conversely, a
sustained improvement in leverage ratio to below 2x could lead
to a positive rating action, though Fitch notes this isn't
expected in the short-to-medium-term.