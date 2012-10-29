Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
Oct 29 Corrected the third paragraph of the Regulatory Disclosures section from: The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with amendment resulting from that disclosure. to The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. Please see Issuer/Deal Research page on moodys.com for the full corrected press releases.
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.