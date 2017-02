Oct 14 (The following was released by the rating agency)

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned PTT Public Company Limited's (PTT) upcoming two tranches of senior unsecured debentures totalling up to THB20bn due in October 2015 and November 2018, respectively, 'AAA(tha)' National Long-Term ratings.

The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and fund future capex. For more information on PTT's ratings, see rating action commentary published on 13 May 2011 and update report published on 3 June 2011.