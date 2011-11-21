(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed PTT Public Company Limited's (PTT) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', Long-Term Local
Currency IDR at 'A-', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3',
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(tha)', National Short-Term
Rating at 'F1+(tha)' and the National Long-Term rating on its
senior unsecured debentures at 'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is
Stable.
The agency notes that PTT has postponed the issuance of its
two tranches of senior unsecured debentures due in October 2015
and November 2018 with a total amount of up to THB20bn to Q112
from December 2011 due to major flooding in Bangkok. Fitch rates
the debentures at 'AAA(tha)'.
PTT's ratings reflect its dominance in Thailand's gas and
oil industry, its strategic importance and function as a policy
vehicle for domestic energy security and development. PTT is the
sole operator in domestic mid-and-downstream gas operations.
Natural gas is a major fuel for the country's electricity
generation. PTT is also one of the country's major exploration
and production (E&P) companies, and a leading oil and
petrochemicals company.
Gas and upstream operations are the major contributors to
PTT's operating cash flows and the main drivers of its growth.
Fitch expects cash flows from these businesses to continue to
grow and remain a large portion of total EBITDA over the next
five years. Cash flows from gas interests have proven relatively
stable, due to long-term sales agreements with customers with
minimum take-or-pay conditions and a cost-plus pricing
structure. PTT also benefits from generally less volatile gas
prices relative to oil prices.
Nevertheless, the company's credit profile is tempered by
its vulnerability to fluctuations in commodity prices,
significant budgeted capex, sustained negative free cash
generation expected in the next two years, exposure to
regulatory and political risks, as well as some foreign exchange
risk.
PTT is actively investing in upstream and gas businesses to
ensure energy security for the country. The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectation that PTT can maintain its financial
leverage, measured by adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR, at
2.0x or below, on a sustained basis. However, large debt-funded
M&A remains a risk for its standalone credit profile.
Under its parent/subsidiary methodology, Fitch rates PTT on
a bottom-up basis, and would provide a one-notch uplift on its
standalone profile to reflect implicit support from the
government. However, as Thailand's 'A-' Long-Term Local-Currency
IDR is now at the same level as PTT's standalone Local-Currency
IDR, the one notch uplift is irrelevant. PTT's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR of 'BBB' is capped by Thailand's, given the
state's majority ownership in the company and that its main
operations are concentrated domestically.
Factors that could adversely affect PTT's standalone credit
profile include regulatory changes, unfavourable changes to gas
sales contracts and pipeline tariffs, a sustained deterioration
in financial leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR in
excess of 2.0x on a sustained basis), and large debt-funded
acquisitions. Any change to Thailand's Foreign-Currency IDR
would affect PTT's Foreign-Currency IDR.