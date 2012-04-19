(The following was released by the rating agency)
April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
assigned PTT Public Company Limited's (PTT,
'AAA(tha)'/Stable/'F1+(tha)') upcoming THB15bn senior unsecured
debentures due 2019 a National Long-Term rating of 'AAA(tha)'.
The proceeds will be used to refinance debt and fund future
capex.
PTT's ratings reflect its dominance in Thailand's gas and
oil industry, as well as its strategic importance and function
as a policy vehicle for domestic energy security and
development. Natural gas is a major fuel for the country's
electricity generation. PTT is the sole operator in Thailand's
mid-and-downstream gas industry. PTT is also one of the
country's major exploration and production (E&P) companies, and
a leading oil and petrochemicals company.
Gas and upstream operations are major contributors to PTT's
operating cash flows and the main drivers of its growth. Fitch
expects cash flows from these businesses to continue to grow and
remain a large contributor to total EBITDA over the next five
years. Cash flows from gas interests have proven stable, due to
long-term sales agreements with customers with minimum
take-or-pay conditions and a cost-plus pricing structure. PTT
also benefits from generally less volatile gas prices relative
to oil prices.
PTT's credit profile is tempered by its vulnerability to
fluctuations in commodity prices, significant budgeted capex,
sustained negative free cash flow (after dividend payout)
generation expected in the next two years, exposure to
regulatory and political risks, as well as some foreign exchange
risk.