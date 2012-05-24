(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) May 24, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on PTT
Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. (PTTEP;
BBB+/Negative/--) is not immediately affected by the company's
revised bid to acquire Cove Energy PLC (unrated). The
acquisition is still conditional on, among other things, PTTEP
receiving at least 90% shareholder acceptance and the written
consent from the Republic of Mozambique's (B+/Stable/B) Minister
of Mineral Resources.
We recently revised the outlook to negative to reflect our
view that PTTEP's debt is likely to remain elevated for the next
two years due to the company's sustained growth strategy. This
is because PTTEP is unable to use much of its operating cash
flow to fund its stated growth plan. In our view, PTTEP's offer
to acquire Cove Energy reflects its growth strategy. We believe
any proposed transaction could increase PTTEP's leverage and
strain credit metrics at the current rating level if the company
funds the acquisition with debt.