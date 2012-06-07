(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' issue rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by PTTEP Canada International Finance Ltd. (PTTEP CIF). PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. (PTTEP; BBB+/Negative/--) will guarantee the notes.

The issue rating reflects PTTEP's direct, unconditional, and irrevocable guarantee. PTTEP CIF, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of PTTEP, was established for the primary purpose of borrowing and issuing debt securities on behalf of PTTEP. The rating on the proposed notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

PTTEP expects to use the proceeds from the proposed notes for refinancing and for general corporate purposes including, but not limited to, funding its exploration, development, and production activities. The issue rating also reflects the long-term corporate credit rating on PTTEP.

The corporate credit rating reflects the company's strategic importance to PTT Public Co. Ltd. (PTT; BBB+/Stable/--) and the government of Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2; axAA/axA-1). We assess the stand-alone credit profile of PTTEP at 'bbb+'. In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities, we see a moderately high likelihood of extraordinary government support. Our opinion is based on PTTEP's important role and its strong link with the government of Thailand.

The corporate credit rating also reflects PTTEP's strong domestic position and solid profitability and cash flow-generating capability. PTTEP's dependence on PTT for almost all its revenue, and its aggressive growth plans partly offset these strengths. PTTEP is also exposed to execution risk for the development of its substantial proven but undeveloped fields, and related heavy capital requirements. The outlook on PTTEP is negative reflecting our view that PTTEP's growth plans could lead to increased debt and weaken credit metrics outside our expectations for the rating. The outlook also reflects some uncertainty over the outcome of the company's merger and acquisition activities.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

