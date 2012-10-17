(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has affirmed PTT Global Chemical Public
Company Limited's (PTTGC) National Long-Term rating at
'AA-(tha)' with a Stable Outlook, National Short-Term rating at
'F1+(tha)' and National Long-Term rating on its senior unsecured
debentures at 'AA-(tha)'.
PTTGC's ratings are underpinned by its position as
Thailand's largest fully integrated petrochemical and refining
company. The company has a wide product range and benefits from
its large operating scale. Furthermore, PTTGC enjoys competitive
feedstock costs as most of its feedstock for olefins is natural
gas, which is available domestically and cheap relative to
alternative feedstock, such as naphtha, that is being used by
its competitors. Fitch has revised upwards its expectations for
PTTGC's financial leverage over the short- to medium-term.
This reflects the weaker outlook of the petrochemical and
refining industry and higher feedstock costs pursuant to
renegotiation of gas supply arrangements with PTT Public Company
Limited (PTT, 'AAA(tha)'/ Stable) with effect from 1 August
2012. Fitch expects the petrochemical and refining businesses to
remain under pressure for the rest of 2012 and into 2013 from
weaker global economic conditions. Based on these and the level
of committed capex (THB70bn capex through 2016, including
maintenance capex), Fitch now expects PTTGC's adjusted net
debt/operating EBITDAR to be in the range of 1.5x to 2.0x during
2012-2013, compared with below 1.5x previously.
However, PTTGC has announced that it is exploring a further
USD4.5bn (THB140bn) of investments to strengthen its business
profile. Given the amount of these investments and the lead time
to cash generation, should PTTGC incur all of this capital
expenditure by 2016 without support from fresh equity, its
credit metrics are likely to substantially weaken.
Fitch may take a negative rating action if PTTGC's adjusted
net debt/operating EBITDAR is projected to remain over 2.25x for
an extended period; its ratings will be reviewed once the
investments are committed to and a funding plan is announced by
the company. PTTGC's rating benefits from a one-notch uplift to
its standalone credit profile, reflecting the strategic
importance and operational links with PTT Public Company Limited
(49% ownership). PTTGC is PTT's major off-taker of both gas
products and condensate, and leads the petrochemical business
expansion locally and internationally within the PTT group.
PTTGC is the largest earnings contributor to PTT among its
downstream affiliates. PTTGC's credit profile is tempered by its
vulnerability to the highly cyclical petrochemical sector and
fluctuations in refining margins and crude oil prices resulting
in volatile margins and operating cash flow generation.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include - A
consistent improvement in profitability, sustained positive free
cash flow and adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR of below
1.25x on a sustained basis, although this is not expected in the
medium-term -evidence of stronger ties with PTT
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include -a
sustained increase in leverage over 2.25x due to large
debt-funded investments and/ or persistently low refining
margins and petrochemical spreads - weakening of strategic ties
with PTT