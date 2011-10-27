(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 27, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on the PTT Group companies are unaffected by the floods in Thailand. The PTT Group companies comprise PTT Public Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--), PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--), PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--, axA), Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--), and IRPC Public Co. Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--).

We believe the severe flooding in Thailand has had only a minimal effect on the companies' operating assets so far. But the broader impact from lower economic growth and interrupted industrial output is likely to reduce operating cash flows, at least in the second half of 2011 and potentially in 2012. The deterioration would compound the effects of an uncertain global economic outlook and potential for slower economic growth in China. These conditions have already moderated oil and petrochemical product prices and are likely to lead to weaker results in the third quarter of 2011. The ratings already factor in a weaker operating environment over the next few years.