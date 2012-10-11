(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 11, 2012 -- Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' issue rating
to a proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by PTT Public Co.
Ltd (PTT: BBB+/Stable/--). The rating on the notes reflects the
long-term corporate credit rating on PTT.
The rating on PTT reflects the company's 'bbb' stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) and an extremely high likelihood of
extraordinary support from the government of Thailand (foreign
currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2;
axAA/axA-1) in the event of financial distress.
PTT's business risk profile is "satisfactory," as our
criteria define the term. The PTT group dominates all major
segments of oil and gas exploration and production; gas
transmission, distribution, and separation; and petrochemical
and refining in Thailand. PTT's profitability is lower than that
of other integrated national energy companies, reflecting the
company's dominant marketing and trading business and the
transmission-like nature of its gas business.
We expect PTT's cash flow adequacy ratios to moderate in
2012-2014 due to the company's peak capital expenditure
requirements of Thai baht (THB) 233.9 billion during this time,
mainly for its upstream and gas businesses. This amount does not
include the capital expenditure requirements of PTT's
majority-owned subsidiary PTT Exploration and Production Public
Co. Ltd. (PTTEP: BBB+/Negative/--). It also does not include
PTT's investment in PTTEP's equity-raising plan.
We expect PTT to generate negative free operating cash flows
on a consolidated basis in 2012 and 2013 and use debt to
partially fund the capital investments. Pro forma for the
proposed notes issue, we forecast the consolidated average ratio
of funds from operations (FFO; not including associate income)
to total debt at 30%-35% over 2012-2014. These measures remain
adequate for PTT's "intermediate" financial risk profile, as our
criteria define the term. The company also maintains some
flexibility in its investment plans. About 50% of its planned
capital expenditure over 2012-2014 is related to mergers and
acquisitions and is discretionary.
The stable outlook on PTT reflects the outlook on the
sovereign credit rating on Thailand. We could upgrade PTT if we
raise the sovereign credit rating, and the company maintains or
improves its SACP. We may downgrade PTT if: (1) we lower the
sovereign credit rating on Thailand; (2) the government's
shareholding in PTT held by the Ministry of Finance falls below
50%; (3) the government's energy policy shifts significantly,
including liberalization of the gas industry, thus eroding PTT's
market share; or (4) PTT's SACP weakens by more than four
notches, which we consider highly unlikely.
