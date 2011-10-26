(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected its rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' on Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority's series 2008B revenue refunding bonds (Commonwealth guaranteed), due July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2028, and series 1995 refunding bonds (Commonwealth guaranteed), due 2012 (CUSIP 745160NK3), July 1, 2012 (CUSIP 745160MP3), and July 1, 2013 (CUSIP 745160MS7). The outlook on all ratings is stable.

