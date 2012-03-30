(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its ratings
for PUMA Sub Fund CRS, a securitisation of Australian
residential mortgages originated under the PUMA securitisation
programme.
The ratings are as follows:
AUD314.6m CRS senior notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD16.6m CRS subordinated notes 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable
The ratings reflect Fitch's view that available credit
enhancement levels are sufficient to support the notes' current
ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of the
loans in the current collateral pool remain in line with its
expectations.
All loans in the underlying portfolios have lenders'
mortgage insurance (LMI) in place, with policies mainly provided
by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and QBE Lenders
Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength Rating:
'AA-'/Stable). The notes are amortising on a pro-rata basis.