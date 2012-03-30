(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its ratings for PUMA Sub Fund CRS, a securitisation of Australian residential mortgages originated under the PUMA securitisation programme.

The ratings are as follows:

AUD314.6m CRS senior notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD16.6m CRS subordinated notes 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable

The ratings reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the notes' current ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of the loans in the current collateral pool remain in line with its expectations.

All loans in the underlying portfolios have lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) in place, with policies mainly provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength Rating: 'AA-'/Stable). The notes are amortising on a pro-rata basis.