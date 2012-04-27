(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PUMA Masterfund S-10's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes ratings as follows:

AUD152.991m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD29.223m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD6.303m Class B1 notes: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable

The notes will be issued by Perpetual Limited in its capacity as trustee of the master fund.

At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 624 residential mortgages originated by a network of mortgage managers and mortgage brokers under the Puma programme totaling approximately AUD188m. Fitch's calculated weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was 64%, and the weighted average seasoning was 63 months. Investment loans comprise 41.3% of the pool. Reduced documentation loans make up 45.3% of the portfolio, inclusive of no documentation mortgages, which comprise 22.4% of the pool. Of the mortgages in the portfolio 61.7% are interest-only loans and 7.3% are fixed-rate mortgages. The agency has incorporated all the above-mentioned factors into its credit analysis of the transaction.

The Long-Term 'AAAsf' rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A and AB notes are based on the quality of the collateral; the 4.6% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B notes and excess spread; and the liquidity reserve account sized at 1.4% of the aggregate invested amount of the notes at closing. The rating also reflects the 100% mortgage insurance policies provided by QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited; the interest rate swap arrangements in place; and Macquarie Securitisation Limited's mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.