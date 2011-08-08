(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 13 classes of notes from seven PUMA Series of Australian RMBS. These transactions are backed by pools of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by mortgage managers and brokers under the PUMA securitisation programme. The rating actions are listed at the end of this commentary.

The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the notes' current ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of the loans in the current collateral pool remain in line with its expectations. All loans in the underlying portfolios have lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) in place, with policies mainly provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength rating: 'AA-'/Outlook Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. Claims against mortgage insurance have remained low.

As of June 2011, total submitted claims amounted to AUD0.04m, AUD0.5m, and AUD2.1m for PUMA S-6, S-7, and SFB1 respectively. The total amount of pending claims is currently AUD0.02m and AUD0.8m for PUMA S-7 and SFB1, respectively. Claims in the PUMA S-7 deal have been paid in full, although AUD113,000 was covered by third parties rather than by LMI. Claims in PUMA S-6 and PUMA SFB1 have experienced an adjustment of respectively AUD1,256 and AUD54,149, which was covered in full by excess spread. Puma P-15, P-16 and P-17 have experienced no claims so far.

"Given credit enhancement levels for the Class A notes from S-6, S-7 and S-9, these transactions could support many multiples of current arrears levels. Puma S-6 and S-7 are backed almost entirely by low-documentation residential mortgage loans, while only 24% of the collateral pool of PUMA S-9 comprises low-doc loans. Arrears in the Puma P-15, P-16 and P-17, which are backed by full-documentation loans, are relatively low, and below Fitch Dinkum Index levels," said James Zanesi, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Low-doc loans continue to perform worse than full-documentation loans," added Mr. Zanesi.

As of June 2011, 30+ day delinquencies in the full-doc pools accounted for 0.69% (P-15), 0.41% (P-16), and 0.56% (P-17) of the respective pools. Transactions which included low-doc loans in the mortgage pool have performed worse, with 30+ days arrears recorded at 1.97% (S-6), 4.61% (S-7), 2.01% (S-9), and 2.53% (SFB1). Over the last 12 months, low-doc pools have experienced a significant increase in arrears. However, rated notes currently enjoy a level of subordination above the arrears levels.

PUMA P-15, P-16 and P-17 are currently paying down sequentially, and the Class A notes' credit enhancement stood at, respectively, 9.92%, 10.9% and 9.4% at end-June 2011. Class AB notes in PUMA P-16 and P-17 had credit enhancement of 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively. Currently PUMA S-7 pays down pro-rata, and the Class A credit enhancement is stable at 16.14%. The credit enhancement for the Class A notes in S-6 and SFB1 remains stable at 10% and 6.2%, respectively, due to the pro-rata pay-down of notes.

The rating actions are as listed below.

PUMA Masterfund P-15 (P-15):

AUD136.2m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0006144) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

PUMA Masterfund P-16 (P-16):

AUD306.7m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0011490) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD247.5m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0011508) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD45m Class AB (ISIN AU0000PUBHA0) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD18.8m Class B notes affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Negative

PUMA Masterfund P-17 (P-17):

AUD492.9m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0013017) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD157.5m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0013025) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD45m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0013033) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

PUMA Masterfund S-6 (S-6):

AUD108.5m Class A (ISIN AU0000PUDHA6) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

PUMA Masterfund S-7 (S-7):

AUD221.7m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0006250) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

PUMA Masterfund S-9 (S-9):

AUD416m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0012761) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD25m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0012779) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

PUMA Sub-Fund B-1 (SFB1):

AUD1,247.5m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0005427) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable