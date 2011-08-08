(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 13
classes of notes from seven PUMA Series of Australian RMBS.
These transactions are backed by pools of Australian conforming
residential mortgages originated by mortgage managers and
brokers under the PUMA securitisation programme. The rating
actions are listed at the end of this commentary.
The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that available
credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the notes'
current ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of
the loans in the current collateral pool remain in line with its
expectations. All loans in the underlying portfolios have
lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) in place, with policies mainly
provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer
Financial Strength rating: 'AA-'/Outlook Stable) and Genworth
Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. Claims against mortgage
insurance have remained low.
As of June 2011, total submitted claims amounted to
AUD0.04m, AUD0.5m, and AUD2.1m for PUMA S-6, S-7, and SFB1
respectively. The total amount of pending claims is currently
AUD0.02m and AUD0.8m for PUMA S-7 and SFB1, respectively. Claims
in the PUMA S-7 deal have been paid in full, although AUD113,000
was covered by third parties rather than by LMI. Claims in PUMA
S-6 and PUMA SFB1 have experienced an adjustment of respectively
AUD1,256 and AUD54,149, which was covered in full by excess
spread. Puma P-15, P-16 and P-17 have experienced no claims so
far.
"Given credit enhancement levels for the Class A notes from
S-6, S-7 and S-9, these transactions could support many
multiples of current arrears levels. Puma S-6 and S-7 are backed
almost entirely by low-documentation residential mortgage loans,
while only 24% of the collateral pool of PUMA S-9 comprises
low-doc loans. Arrears in the Puma P-15, P-16 and P-17, which
are backed by full-documentation loans, are relatively low, and
below Fitch Dinkum Index levels," said James Zanesi, Associate
Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Low-doc loans
continue to perform worse than full-documentation loans," added
Mr. Zanesi.
As of June 2011, 30+ day delinquencies in the full-doc pools
accounted for 0.69% (P-15), 0.41% (P-16), and 0.56% (P-17) of
the respective pools. Transactions which included low-doc loans
in the mortgage pool have performed worse, with 30+ days arrears
recorded at 1.97% (S-6), 4.61% (S-7), 2.01% (S-9), and 2.53%
(SFB1). Over the last 12 months, low-doc pools have experienced
a significant increase in arrears. However, rated notes
currently enjoy a level of subordination above the arrears
levels.
PUMA P-15, P-16 and P-17 are currently paying down
sequentially, and the Class A notes' credit enhancement stood
at, respectively, 9.92%, 10.9% and 9.4% at end-June 2011. Class
AB notes in PUMA P-16 and P-17 had credit enhancement of 3.6%
and 3.1%, respectively. Currently PUMA S-7 pays down pro-rata,
and the Class A credit enhancement is stable at 16.14%. The
credit enhancement for the Class A notes in S-6 and SFB1 remains
stable at 10% and 6.2%, respectively, due to the pro-rata
pay-down of notes.
The rating actions are as listed below.
PUMA Masterfund P-15 (P-15):
AUD136.2m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0006144) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
PUMA Masterfund P-16 (P-16):
AUD306.7m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0011490) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD247.5m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0011508) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD45m Class AB (ISIN AU0000PUBHA0) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD18.8m Class B notes affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Negative
PUMA Masterfund P-17 (P-17):
AUD492.9m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0013017) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD157.5m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0013025) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD45m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0013033) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
PUMA Masterfund S-6 (S-6):
AUD108.5m Class A (ISIN AU0000PUDHA6) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
PUMA Masterfund S-7 (S-7):
AUD221.7m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0006250) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
PUMA Masterfund S-9 (S-9):
AUD416m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0012761) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD25m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0012779) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
PUMA Sub-Fund B-1 (SFB1):
AUD1,247.5m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0005427) notes affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable