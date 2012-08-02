(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Standard & Poor's has assigned its 'BBB/A-2' ratings on Qantas Staff Credit Union Ltd. (QSCU).

-- Our ratings on QSCU reflect the anchor stand-alone credit profile for a financial institution operating only in Australia, as well as QSCU's weak business position, very strong capital and earnings, moderate risk position, below-average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that QSCU will continue to maintain its currently low-risk business focus, good asset-quality experience, and capital position.

Rating Action

On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB/A-2' issuer credit ratings on Qantas Staff Credit Union Ltd. (QSCU). The outlook on the ratings is stable.

Rationale

Our ratings on QSCU reflect the anchor stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for a credit union operating only in Australia; plus QSCU's "weak" business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. The ratings on QSCU are not linked to the rating on Qantas Airways Ltd. (Qantas, BBB/Watch Neg/A-2), and do not factor in any support from Qantas.

Anchor:

Our bank criteria use the BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor SACP for a bank operating only in Australia is 'a-'. The BICRA score is informed by our evaluation of economic risk, whereby we view Australia as a wealthy, open, and resilient economy. We consider that a build-up of private sector credit and asset prices has eased in the recent years, and that moderate private sector debt is offset by conservative lending practices and a creditor-supportive legal framework. With regard to industry risk, our assessment of the Australian banking industry is underpinned by the country's conservative and comprehensive regulation and the banking sector's very low risk appetite. These factors are partly offset by limited funding support from customer deposits, and a material dependence on net external borrowings.

The SACP for QSCU is 'bbb'.

Business position:

QSCU's business position is assessed as "weak", reflecting the credit union's small market position in Australia's retail banking sector, at less than 1% of household loans (about A$1.92 billion), and a limited competitive advantage within a highly concentrated and commoditized lending market. The credit union is primarily focused on retail lending to members who are currently or were formerly employed by Qantas, and member family and friends. However, the membership bond has gradually expanded over time to cover a broader set of associated industries, including aviation, travel, and logistics, although we understand most of the healthy growth in recent years is largely attributable to the core of QSCU's common bond. We understand that Qantas employees, including family and friends, account for more than 50% of QSCU's member base, while a material portion of lending exposures are understood to be serviced through employment with Qantas.

While we expect QSCU to remain predominantly associated with Qantas employees, we believe a measured diversification away from this distinct common bond may limit the strength of its common bond. Indeed, although we believe good diversification can moderate noticeable concerns over business concentration--amid a period when Qantas has been forecasting some loss of employment--we believe the lack of a longstanding relationship with the broader constituency of associated industries may limit the effectiveness of QSCU's selling points beyond pricing, reducing the typical benefits derived from business diversity. We note our business position assessment for financial institutions similar to that of QSCU typically considers favorably a business position underpinned by a pronounced common bond, as we believe it can provide a further point of differentiation beyond pricing, particularly in a highly commoditized market.

Despite this, our assessment considers favorably the stability and generally upward trend of QSCU's revenues. We expect its revenues to continue to benefit from QSCU's primary focus on residential mortgage lending, which accounts for about 83% of operating revenues as at June 30, 2012. QSCU's articulated strategies are primarily focused on increasing penetration within its existing member base, notwithstanding a broader objective to broaden the industry composition of its member base. We consider these strategies to be appropriate given QSCU's small size and limited reach. We also consider QSCU's management--at both board and executive level--to be supportive of the business position assessment.

Capital and earnings:

Our assessment of QSCU's capital and earnings as "very strong" reflects QSCU's forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of 23.75%-24.25% in fiscal 2013 (from a pro forma 23.6% as at June 30, 2012). We expect the credit union's moderating earning projections to offset its reasonably sound lending growth forecasts. Our forecasts also factor in some moderation in QSCU's return on assets, as measured by core earnings to average adjusted assets, to about 0.58%-0.63% in 2013 (from about 0.67% in 2012). We expect the credit union--effectively a price-taker--will remain under competitive pricing pressure regarding its assets and liabilities, particularly as we understand it typically provides favorable pricing compared to that of Australia's major banks. This is also against a backdrop of relatively high operating costs, although the credit union's efficiency ratios are well-placed relative to immediate peers. Its non-interest expenses are forecast to increase to about 60% of operating revenues in 2013 (from about 57% in 2012), as the credit union further develops its online banking capabilities. Despite this, we believe QSCU's three-year average earnings buffer--at about 215 basis points (bps) to 245 bps--will continue to provide adequate coverage against any unanticipated spike in credit losses. We also believe QSCU's good earnings retention will position it well to meet the new Basel III capital requirements commencing in 2013.

Risk position:

QSCU's "moderate" risk position assessment is based on our belief that Standard & Poor's risk-weighted assets calculations does not fully capture the underlying risks inherent in QSCU's residential lending book. Specifically, we believe our RAC calculation does not adequately capture QSCU's (indirect) concentration to Qantas, with a material portion of lending exposures serviced through employment with Qantas. Qantas' iconic and leading position, particularly in Australia's domestic airline market, is likely to somewhat mitigate this exposure. However, we believe the airline's recent lower-than-expected earnings' updates (see research update titled, "Qantas Airways Ltd. 'BBB/A-2' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Profit Downgrade", published to Global Credit Portal on June 7, 2012) may place further pressure on employment prospects for some Qantas employees. This in turn could heighten mortgage stress for QSCU members.

Additionally, we believe QSCU's more limited risk-management capabilities compared to larger, better-resourced competitors may hinder a consistent measurement and management of risk exposures, particularly during more challenging periods, although the credit union's small size does somewhat moderate this concern. This risk arises despite QSCU's strong asset-quality experience; we expect that credit losses will remain very low in the medium term, from about 3 bps in 2012.