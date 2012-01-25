(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of QBE Insurance Group Limited
(QBE) and the Insurer Financial Strength ratings of its
subsidiaries. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is included at the end of this release.
QBE's ratings reflect the group's diverse business profile,
historically strong operating results, demonstrated financial
flexibility and conservative underwriting and investment
approach. Somewhat offsetting these positives have been the
trend towards lower capital ratios and more recently higher
financial leverage, which if combined with a weaker operating
performance has the potential to lower financial flexibility.
Coverage of the minimum capital requirement (MCR) is expected to
have fallen to around 1.53x at 31 December 2011 (FYE11) from
1.67x at H111 while financial leverage had risen to 29% at H111
from 23% at FYE10.
QBE successfully placed a comprehensive group-wide,
multi-year risk excess and catastrophe reinsurance programme
from 1 January 2011. However, a higher frequency of loss events
below the group's net retentions has resulted in significant
losses being retained within the group and in particular the
group's captive reinsurer, Equator Re.
QBE's earning guidance for FY11 is for an insurance margin
of between 7-7.5% of net earned premiums - 'NEP' (FY10: 15%) and
that H211 will potentially generate a small net loss after tax.
In addition to a higher claims expense from natural
catastrophes, wider credit spreads and lower discount rates from
falling government bond yields are expected to have a USD440m
negative earnings impact.
A key rating strength has been the group's consistent
profitability which in turn has supported strong cash and
capital generation. In response to an adverse claims experience
in FY11, QBE has advised of increases to premium rates, the
reduction of certain underwriting exposures and an increase in
the group's large and catastrophe claims allowance to 10% of NEP
(FY10: 9%). With a good history of correcting underwriting
underperformance, Fitch believes these measures should support
an improved underwriting performance in FY12. Moreover, should
natural peril loss activity show some reversion towards long
term means this would have a positive earnings impact.
However, investment returns are likely to remain suppressed
by declining government yields and lower risk free rates are
likely to have reduced the risk margins in QBE's claims
reserves. If at FYE11 the probability of adequacy of QBE's
claims reserves are around 85% this leaves the group with less
of a buffer should rates fall further.
A key rating trigger for QBE that could lead to a downgrade
would be a further decline in capitalisation as assessed through
Fitch's internal capital model and through the group's
regulatory ratio. By way of example, QBE's ratings would be
reviewed should its MCR (under current prudential standards)
remain below 1.6x for a prolonged period.
Fitch considers the potential for a rating upgrade to be
limited given that QBE is operating with lower capital ratios
and higher financial leverage in conjunction with its
acquisition-led strategy. Moreover, recent acquisitions have
been particularly large and have resulted in QBE developing
exposures to insurance classes and distribution channels new to
the group. Although past acquisitive success does help to
mitigate acquisition risk, the agency nonetheless believes
acquisition risk has been magnified by the absolute size and
nature of recent transactions.
QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE):
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'A', Outlook
Stable
GBP190,692,000 senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'A-'
USD210,770,000 senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'A-'
GBP300,000,000 perpetual preferred securities affirmed at
'BBB'
USD1,000,000,000 subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'BBB'
GBP325,000,000 subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'BBB'
QBE Insurance (Australia) Limited:
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating affirmed at 'A+',
Outlook Stable
QBE Insurance (International) Ltd.:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
QBE Insurance Corporation:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
QBE Insurance (Europe) Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
QBE Reinsurance (Europe) Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
QBE Reinsurance Corporation:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Stable