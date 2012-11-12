(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview:
-- We have revised the outlook on QBE Insurance Group Ltd.,
its core operating entities, and its other subsidiaries to
negative from stable.
-- The negative outlook reflects our anticipation that QBE's
capitalisation (on the basis of Standard & Poor's capital model)
will remain deficient at the 'A' level at the end of 2012, which
is below earlier expectations.
-- The 'A+' ratings on QBE's core operating companies and
'A' ratings on QBE Insurance Group Ltd. are affirmed, reflecting
an expectation that the group's capitalisation will be solidly
within the 'A' category by mid-2013.
Rating Action On Nov. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services revised its outlook on global multi-line insurer QBE
Insurance Group Ltd. (QBE Group), the group's core operating
entities, and the group's other subsidiaries (see ratings list)
to negative from stable.
The ratings were affirmed. Rationale The revision of the
outlooks reflects our expectation that, based on QBE group's
market update information, the group's capital position will
continue to be deficient at the 'A' category at the end of 2012.
This deficiency is below our expectations of a return to
redundancy at the 'A' level, based on Standard & Poor's
risk-based capital model, which we articulated in our July 2012
outlook statement.
The lowering of our expectations for QBE's capital position
at year-end 2012 mainly reflects the release of company's
estimate of retained losses from U.S Superstorm Sandy
(US$350-to-US$450 million) and reserve strengthening (US$380
million), partly from its North American operations.
As a result, the company has lowered its forecast insurance
margin for 2012 to 8% from 12%. Nevertheless, QBE expects to
make an underwriting profit in 2012--with a combined operating
ratio of 96%-97% and a net profit after tax (before
amortization) forecast in excess of US$1 billion for 2012.
We believe QBE's strong financial flexibility places it in a
sound position to strengthen its capital position over the
period to mid-2013, such that capitalisation is solidly in the
'A' category of Standard & Poor's capital model, with the
proposed US$500 million subordinated convertible debt securities
an example of the strength of such flexibility.
However, should capital continue to be deficient at the 'A'
level by the end of June 2013, the rating will come under
pressure. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation
that the QBE group's capital position will be deficient at the
'A' level on the basis of Standard & Poor's capital model at end
of 2012, which is below our earlier expectations.
The ratings anticipate that QBE's capital will be solidly
within the 'A' category by mid-2013; should this not be the
case, the rating would likely be downgraded by no more than one
notch. The ratings also anticipate no further material reserve
strengthening is required in the short term.
Downward rating pressure also could come from a material
adverse financial or operating risk event that impaired market
confidence in the group. Additionally, a failure to maintain
good underwriting and operating profitability relative to peers'
could also pressure the rating. We do not expect to raise the
ratings on QBE Group and its subsidiaries in the medium term.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings
List Ratings Affirmed QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) Ltd. QBE
Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating
Greater China Regional Scale cnAA+/--/-- QBE Mortgage Insurance
(Asia) Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Greater China Regional
Scale cnAAA/--/-- QBE Insurance Group Ltd. Senior Unsecured A
Subordinated BBB+ QBE Capital Funding III Ltd. Subordinated BBB+
QBE Capital Funding IV Ltd. Subordinated BBB+ QBE European
Operations PLC Subordinated A- QBE Funding Trust Senior
Unsecured A+ QBE Funding Trust II Senior Unsecured A+ QBE
Funding Trust III Senior Unsecured A QBE Funding Trust IV Senior
Secured A QBE Funding Trust V Senior Unsecured A Ratings
Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From QBE Insurance Group
Ltd. QBE European Operations PLC Counterparty Credit Rating
A/Negative/-- A/Stable/-- Blue Ridge Indemnity Co. Unigard
Insurance Co. Unigard Indemnity Co. Stonington Lloyds Insurance
Co. Stonington Insurance Co. Southern Pilot Insurance Co.
Southern Guaranty Insurance Co. Southern Fire & Casualty Co.
Regent Insurance Co. QBE Specialty Insurance Co. QBE Reinsurance
Corp. QBE Re (Europe) Ltd. QBE Insurance Corp. QBE Insurance
(International) Ltd. (NZ Branch) QBE Insurance (International)
Ltd. QBE Insurance (Europe) Ltd. QBE Insurance (Australia) Ltd.
Praetorian Insurance Co. Lantana Insurance Ltd. Hoosier
Insurance Co. General Casualty Insurance Co. General Casualty Co
of Wisconsin Equator Reinsurances Ltd. Blue Ridge Insurance Co.
Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Negative/--
A+/Stable/-- Equator Reinsurances Ltd. Stonington Lloyds
Insurance Co. Stonington Insurance Co. QBE Specialty Insurance
Co. QBE Reinsurance Corp. QBE Insurance Corp. QBE Insurance
(International) Ltd. QBE Insurance (Europe) Ltd. Praetorian
Insurance Co. Lantana Insurance Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Negative/-- A+/Stable/-- QBE General Insurance
(Hong Kong) Ltd. QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A/Negative/--
A/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency
A/Negative/-- A/Stable/-- QBE Insurance (Australia) Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/-- A+/Stable/-- QBE
Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Ltd. QBE Mortgage Insurance (Asia)
Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency AA-/Negative/--
AA-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency
AA-/Negative/-- AA-/Stable/--