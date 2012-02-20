(The following was released by the rating agency)

LONDON/MILAN, February 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Quadrivio Finance S.r.l.'s Class A notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) due to exposure to Banca IMI S.p.A., which was recently downgraded to 'A-'/Negative/'F2'.

The rating action is as follows: Class A (ISIN IT0004485063): 'AAAsf'; placed on RWN The transaction is a multi-originator securitisation of residential and commercial mortgage loans originated and serviced by six Italian banks belonging to two banking groups: Credito Valtellinese S.C. group ('BBB'/Negative/'F3') and Banca di Cividale group. Banca IMI performs the role of a total-return swap provider in this transaction.

The swap not only hedges the mismatch in interest received from the loans and that paid on the notes, but also mitigates potential payment disruptions in case of default of the servicers. As the transaction does not have any other forms of liquidity (i.e. reserve funds, liquidity reserves), which would cover a temporary loss of liquidity in case of servicer default, in Fitch's view, the deal is highly reliant on Banca IMI's ability to perform its duties defined in the swap documentation. The downgrade of Banca IMI to 'A-'/'F2'on 6 February 2012, has meant that the bank is no longer deemed an eligible counterparty to support a 'AAAsf' rating under the Fitch's structured finance counterparty criteria.

In addition, Banca IMI notified Fitch that following the loss of its 'A'/'F1' rating it will not be posting collateral, as is otherwise prescribed in the transaction documentation. Following Fitch's announcement of its intention to review its counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions, the agency has decided to place the class A notes of Quadrivio Finance on RWN (see "Fitch: Proposed Enhancements to SF Counterparty Criteria To Address Changing Landscape", available on www.fitchratings.com).

In particular, the statement outlines that Fitch will place on RWN the ratings of any structured finance tranches that become subject to review following a counterparty's loss of eligibility coupled with a clear indication that no remedial actions will be implemented. The agency expects to resolve the RWN on the notes upon the completion of the criteria amendments and will take into account the positions of transactions and counterparties at that time in accordance with the revised criteria. Banca IMI also acts as the swap counterparty in Quadrivio RMBS 2011 S.r.l., where the bank is posting collateral in line with Fitch's criteria.

As a result, Fitch will not take any rating action on Quadrivio 2011. The performance of the underlying assets in Quadrivio Finance S.r.l. has remained in line with Fitch's initial expectations. The pool has significantly deleveraged and as of the January 2012 collection period stood at 60.8% of its initial balance.

The sequential amortization of the notes has led to an increase in credit enhancement available to the rated class A notes to 27.1%, compared to 17% at transaction close. The transaction has generated sufficient gross excess spread, which was used to cover the initial mismatch of assets and liabilities, as well as period defaults incurred since close. As a result the initial under-collateralisation has decreased from EUR4.4m in May 2009 to EUR0.6m as of February 2012. The agency expects this implicit principal deficiency to be cleared in the next payment date.