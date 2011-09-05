Sept 5 (The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 5, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'AA+/A-1+' ratings on the State of Queensland and its central borrowing authority, Queensland Treasury Corp. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

The ratings on Queensland reflect our opinion of the strong institutional framework benefiting state governments in Australia, the state's robust and diversified economy, excellent financial management, and very positive liquidity. These positive factors are mitigated by a weak budgetary performance and, similar to all Australian states, only moderate flexibility, reflecting Australia's institutional framework.

The stable outlook on Queensland reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that even after factoring in the impact of the 2011 natural disasters, we expect Queensland's operating position and balance sheet to remain consistent with the current ratings. The impact of the natural disasters on Queensland's budgetary position has meant that the improvement that was expected after the 2010 asset sales did not eventuate. As a result, the state's net financial liabilities ratio is unlikely to remain within the 100%-110% Standard & Poor's previously identified as a possible trigger for changing the rating.

"Given the substantial impact of the natural disasters on the state's economy and fiscal position, we consider that upward momentum for the rating is unlikely over the short-term," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anna Hughes. "An upgrade in the medium-to-long term is possible once the structural improvements introduced by the Queensland government begin to be reflected in the state's budgetary performance and debt burden," she added.

Another significant round of expansionary policy or a further deterioration in the state's economic factors with no offsetting measures that resulted in tax supported debt exceeding 180% of revenues or net financial liabilities exceeding 150% would likely put downward pressure on the state's rating. However, Standard & Poor's believes this is unlikely in the current environment.