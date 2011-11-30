(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- U.S.-based radio broadcaster Radio One Inc. had a narrow
cushion of compliance with its financial covenants as of Sept.
30, 2011.
-- We believe the company could violate covenants as they
become more restrictive if recent radio station formatting
changes don't lead to improved performance.
-- We are revising our outlook on the company to negative
from stable and affirming the ratings on the company, including
the 'B-' corporate credit rating.
-- The negative outlook reflects the potential for covenant
breaches in 2012 and our expectation of lower discretionary cash
flow in 2012 and 2013 because of required cash interest payments
on its senior subordinated notes.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today revised its rating outlook on
Lanham, Md.-based radio broadcaster Radio One Inc. to negative
from stable. We affirmed all the ratings on the company,
including the 'B-' corporate credit rating.
We believe Radio One could be at risk of violating its
financial covenants in the first half of 2012 if operating
performance of its radio segment doesn't improve early next
year. The company has only a thin cushion ofcompliance with its
senior debt leverage and total debt leverage financial
covenants, which tighten next year. The company's ratio of
actual senior debt to EBITDA (per bank calculations) was 4.59x
as of Sept. 30, 2011, against a 5.0x financial covenant, with
impending step-downs to 4.75x in the first quarter of 2012 and
to 4.5x in the second. Its ratio of actual total debt to EBITDA
(per bank calculations) was 8.37x as of Sept. 30, 2011, against
a 9.25x financial covenant, which steps down to 9.0x on March
31, 2012; 8.75x on June 30, 2012; and 8.50x on Sept. 30, 2012.
In addition, we expect Radio One's discretionary cash flow
to decline in 2012 and 2013 because of required higher cash
interest payments on the company's 12.5%/15% senior subordinated
notes beginning May 15, 2012, which creates roughly $20 million
of additional cash interest expense on a annual basis.
Radio One is primarily a radio broadcaster targeting an
African-American audience. It owns 52 radio stations in 15 of
the top 50 African-American markets. Within its radio segment,
revenues are concentrated among four markets--Houston,
Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Baltimore--that together account
for 50.1% of radio revenue. The company increased its ownership
in TV One LLC, a growing African-American-targeted cable TV
network, to 50.9% from 36.8% following the redemption of
interests held by DIRECTV in April 2011. The TV One holding
provides business diversity and access to a more stable revenue
stream; affiliate fees are contracted with annual escalators. In
addition, the company has a 53.5% ownership interest in Reach
Media Inc., a programming syndication business that we believe
is still undergoing a difficult transition following the
December 2009 expiration of a highly favorable sales
representation agreement with Citadel Broadcasting Corp.
Interactive One is the company's online unit, which is currently
generating an EBITDA loss. Under our base case scenario,
Interactive One's EBITDA could become positive in 2012. The
interactive segment contributes less than 5% of total revenue
for the company.
We view the company's business profile as "weak" (as our
criteria define the term), based on its exposure to advertising
cyclicality, the potential for longer-term structural declines
in radio, revenue concentration in a few markets, and decreased
profitability at Reach Media. These factors more than offset the
benefit of the company's 50.9% ownership in TV One. We view the
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Its
fully adjusted, consolidated debt-to-EBITDA ratio was steep at
9.7x and EBITDA coverage of total interest expense was thin at
1.0x as of Sept. 30, 2011. The company's EBITDA margin was
healthy at 21.8% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, but
down from roughly 23.8% in 2010 due to declines in radio, lower
profitability at Reach Media, and ongoing losses at Interactive
One.
