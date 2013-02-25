BRIEF-Fairfax Financial and Allied World provide update on merger transaction
* Fairfax Financial and Allied World provide update on merger transaction
(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Rating has affirmed Taiwan-based Radium Life Tech. Co., Ltd's (Radium) National Long-Term Rating at 'BB+(twn)' with Stable Outlook and simultaneously withdrawn the rating.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the remaining proceeds to be received from the sale of Mehas project in 2013 will relieve pressure on short-term liquidity and lower leverage. Its proven track record in property development and the prime locations of its properties further support Radium's credit profile.
The rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of this issuer.
* Fairfax Financial and Allied World provide update on merger transaction
* Senator Investment Group Lp reports a 5.69 percent passive stake in Forest City Realty Trust as of Feb. 27, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2mkGMYU) Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates, Elliott International and affiliates own about 7.5 pct of the outstanding shares of common stock in Roadrunner Transportation Systems as of Feb 21 - SEC filing