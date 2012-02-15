(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+' issue rating to Jacksonville, Fla.-based RailAmerica Inc.'s proposed new seven-year, $585 million term loan B. We assigned a '1' recovery rating to the term loan to reflect our expectation that lenders would receive very high recovery (90%-100%) in a payment default scenario.

RailAmerica will use proceeds from the loan to retire existing debt, including up to $444 million of senior notes. (For our complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on RailAmerica to be published later on RatingsDirect.)

RailAmerica's ratings reflect the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile (based on our criteria), capital intensity, and strategy of growth through acquisitions. The company's position as the largest short-line railroad company in the U.S. and its participation in the relatively stable North American freight railroad industry support our evaluation of its business risk profile as "fair" under our criteria. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired RailAmerica in February 2007. The company subsequently completed an IPO in October 2009. However, Fortress retains a controlling interest in the company and owns approximately 60% of the outstanding shares.

We expect RailAmerica to benefit from fairly stable freight volumes and modest pricing improvements over the coming year. However, a material improvement in credit metrics is unlikely, given the company's ongoing acquisition strategy. On Feb. 1, 2012, the company announced its plans to acquire Marquette Rail LLC for about $40 million and a 70% interest in the Wellsboro and Corning Railroad and to acquire Industrial Waste Group LLC for about $18 million.

Ratings List

RailAmerica Inc.

Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/--

Ratings Assigned

Senior secured

$585 mil. term loan B due 2019 BB+

Recovery rating 1