BAT reports slight increase in full-year sales volume
Feb 23 British American Tobacco, the second-largest international tobacco company, reported a slight increase in full-year cigarette and tobacco sales volumes on Thursday.
March 22 Railcar Leasing:
* Moody's reviews for possible downgrade one class of notes in the Railcar Leasing securitization transaction
* Preliminary announcement for the year ended 31 December 2016
LONDON, Feb 23 Barclays reported a surprise increase in its core capital ratio on Thursday, as the key measure of financial strength rose to 12.4 percent against analysts' expectations it would only climb to 11.8 percent.