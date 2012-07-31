(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Raizen is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell PLC
and Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB' global scale and 'brAAA'
national scale corporate credit ratings to Raizen.
-- We are raising the issue rating on the notes that Cosan
Finance Ltd. and CCL Finance Ltd. originally issued to 'BBB'
from 'BB' and removed it from CreditWatch with positive
implications.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Raizen
will maintain stable credit metrics despite a somewhat
aggressive expansion plan.
Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BBB' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale
ratings, including the corporate credit ratings, to Raizen
Energia S.A. and Raizen Combustiveis S.A., jointly referred to
as Raizen.
At the same time, we raised the issue ratings on the notes
that Cosan Finance Ltd. and CCL Finance Ltd. originally issued
to 'BBB' from 'BB'. The upgrade reflects our view of the
combined credit quality of Raizen and in line with the ratings
on senior unsecured debts of the entities that form Raizen. We
also removed these issue ratings from CreditWatch positive,
where we placed them on Feb. 1, 2010, following the announcement
of the creation of the joint venture. Raizen Combustiveis
currently holds and guarantees CCL Finance's $350 million bonds
due 2014. Raizen Energia S.A. holds Cosan Finance's $400 million
notes due 2017, which are guaranteed by Raizen Combustiveis
S.A., and Raizen Energia S.A. Total rated debt is $750 million.
Rationale
The 'BBB' ratings on Raizen reflect our view of its
satisfactory business profile, intermediate financial risk
profile, and adequate liquidity.
Raizen benefits from the stable cash flows from its
large-scale fuel distribution and cogeneration segment (35% of
EBITDA) and its high-margin sugar and ethanol segment. The
company's businesses benefit from a strong cost position,
economies in raw material sourcing, logistics and
commercialization, good brand recognition, and significant share
in these markets.
The negative credit factors are the volatile cash flows from
of the sugar and ethanol businesses, exposure to weather
conditions, cyclicality, and seasonality of sugarcane production
and commodity prices. We also see as risks the required
investments in the sugarcane fields to sustain high productivity
levels and exposure to highly competitive and commoditized sugar
and ethanol markets.
The full integration of the assets from Cosan and Shell is
expected to result in significant synergies that are not
entirely incorporated into our ratings. Margins at Raizen's fuel
distribution business might improve with the rebranding of all
its gas stations into the Shell trade name, and benefit from a
unified strong brand and greater sales of higher value-added
products.
Raizen's sugar production accounts for less than 16% of
sales but more than 60% of EBITDA. We expect Raizen to expand
sugarcane yields and increase sugarcane crushing, further
lowering idle capacity and increasing operating efficiency. In
our view, the company's asset diversification (24 production
sites) and higher-than-peers' investment in crop renewal
mitigate its exposure to agricultural risks. We view the
companies' ability to shift some production between ethanol and
sugar as a flexibility that allows them to benefit from
favorable prices for both products, depending on market prices'
outlook.
We expect Raizen to aggressively expand its sugarcane
crushing and utilization capacity, which combined with
maintenance expenditures will result in annual capital
expenditures of more than R$3 billion. These include crop
expansion, crop renewal, built-on greenfield projects or
acquisitions, and leased sugarcane fields. We expect Raizen to
achieve a total crushing capacity of 80 million tons in 2018. We
expect the company to fund these expenditures with internal cash
flows, funds from operations (FFO) of about R$3 billion, which
should result in total adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 3.2x
and FFO to debt of more than 30%. We expect Raizen to post a
negative free cash flow for the next couple of years during its
expansion phase, but expected higher EBITDA should keep leverage
metrics stable, while the company will consume cash in 2014 and
afterwards. Our main financial adjustments include adding crop
treatment investments as costs, subtracting biological assets
from EBITDA, and adding operating leasing obligations as debt.
These adjustments result in considerably different ratios from
those Raizen reported, which included an expectation to maintain
debt to EBITDA at less than 2x.
We assume conservative sugar and correlated ethanol prices
for the next few years, despite growing demand and no
adjustments for the gasoline price. Our base-case scenario
considers a 5% rise in Raizen's revenues for fiscal 2013
(started on April 1, 2012) and a very gradual improvement of
operating margins, with adjusted margins ranging from 6.7% to
7.5%. It is important to highlight that Raizen has an integrated
management which has a long-term track record in both production
and distribution businesses. We also believe that Raizen will be
able to mitigate commodity and currency risks through hedging
strategies. We believe that part of the 2013 sugar harvest has
already been contracted at attractive sugar prices.
While we view the association with Shell as a positive to
the credit quality of Raizen and that the joint venture is an
important long-term investment for both shareholders, we do not
incorporate explicit notching support from them in our ratings
on Raizen. We factor into our analysis the greater financial
flexibility for Raizen due to its control by Shell
(AA/Stable/A-1+) and Cosan (BB/Stable/--). The joint venture is
Shell's largest investment in biofuels. In addition, Raizen
represents about 10% of Shell's capital employed in the global
downstream business, an operation that Shell has been running in
Brazil for almost 100 years--a long-term strategic presence in
the country. Also, we view a $500 million credit facility from
the shareholders to Raizen, to be used as a liquidity cushion,
as intrinsic financial support. However, effective extraordinary
support is questionable given the small size of the company to
Shell, and link to Cosan, whose credit quality is weaker than
that of Raizen, in our view.
Liquidity
We view Raizen's liquidity as adequate. Unrestricted cash at
hand was about R$1.2 billion as of March 31, 2012, backed by a
back-stop undrawn committed credit facility of $500 million (or
about R$1 billion), and Shell's planned capital injection of
$540 million (or about R$1.1 billion). These sources of cash,
combined with our estimate of annual FFO of about R$3 billion,
compare favorably with short-term maturities of about R$1
billion, capital expenditures of R$3 billion, and dividend
payments of more than 50% of net income. We incorporate funding
from banks for about half of the capital expenditures starting
in 2013, which we expect Raizen to receive at favorable funding
terms.
We estimate Raizen's sources of cash exceed uses by more
than 1.2x in the next few years, even if EBITDA declines 15%. We
believe Raizen has very favorable access to credit and capital
markets, the funding from which the company could use to
refinance working capital and trade financing loans. Currently,
Raizen has no covenants trigger in its debts.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Raizen will be
able to maintain stable credit metrics despite its somewhat
aggressive capital expenditures program. We believe cash flo