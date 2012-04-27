(The following was released by the rating agency)

KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Rashi Metals Pvt Limited a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Rashi Metals's defaults in the payment of its term loan principal and interest, amounting to INR6.4m outstanding since 31 March 2012. The defaults were due to the company's tight liquidity position, as reflected in its average cash credit facility utilisation of 95% in the last 12 months. Also, the volatility in raw material prices resulted in EBIDTA margins declining to negative 19.7% in FY11 (FY10: 2.5%).

The ratings may be upgraded upon an improvement in the company's liquidity position, thus resulting in timely repayments of its term liabilities for two consecutive quarters.

Rashi Metals is a Kolkata-based manufacturer of steel billets. The company started commercial production in 2008, and has an installed capacity of 1,50,000 metric tonnes per annum.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Rashi Metals's bank loans as follows:

INR126.3m term loan: 'Fitch D(ind)'

INR130.5m cash credit limit: 'Fitch D(ind)'

INR42.5m non-fund-based limit: 'Fitch D(ind)'