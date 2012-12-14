(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We believe that the Canadian banking sector is
encountering incremental pressure from headwinds facing the
Canadian economy, which is heightening economic risk in the
banking system.
-- We also believe that industry risk for the Canadian
banking sector is increasing. We expect that intensifying
competition for loans and deposits will lead to pressure on
profitability growth, especially in banks' retail businesses.
-- We are affirming our 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+'
short-term issuer credit ratings on Royal Bank of Canada as well
as the 'AA-' issue ratings on the bank's senior unsecured debt.
We are revising the outlook to stable from negative. We have
affirmed the stand-alone credit profile on Royal Bank of Canada
as the bank's stronger Standard & Poor's projected risk-adjusted
capital ratio led to a reassessment of the capital and earnings
score to "adequate" from "moderate".
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Royal
Bank of Canada's credit fundamentals will remain consistent with
its current ratings over the next 24 months.
Rating Action
On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term issuer credit
ratings on Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and its 'AA-' issue
ratings on RBC's senior unsecured debt. At the same time,
Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on RBC to stable from
negative.
Rationale
The rating action follows our review of banking sector
industry and economic risks in Canada taking into account the
headwinds facing the Canadian economy, Canadian consumers' high
debt levels, expectations of decelerating loan demand and
continuing pressure on margins particularly in the Canadian
retail sector, and areas of continuing weakness in the global
economy and financial system.
We believe banks operating in Canada are vulnerable to an
expanding set of potential stresses arising from competitive
pressure on growth and margins, while asset quality is
potentially vulnerable--in light of high consumer
indebtedness--to developments that may trigger general economic
deterioration in Canada.
Consequently, we lowered our anchor stand-alone credit
profile (SACP), which is the starting point for our ratings on
financial institutions operating primarily in Canada including
RBC, to 'a-' from 'a'. This is reflected in our revision of our
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Canada to
group '2' from '1' and our revised industry risk score, a
component of the BICRA, to '2' from '1' (see "Various Rating
Actions Taken On Canadian Financial Institutions Due To Rising
Industry and Economic Risks," published Dec. 13, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
We believe that the banks feel incremental pressure from
the headwinds facing the Canadian economy. The acceleration of
household debt to record levels has increased Canadian
households' vulnerability to sudden shocks in incomes,
employment, or a spike in interest rates.
Exposure to the consumer sector accounts for nearly
three-fifths of total bank loans, and losses on banks' uninsured
loan portfolios -although recent performance levels have
generally been strong- may be driven higher in the event of a
substantial shock to household creditworthiness though we expect
effective regulatory supervision to remain a positive influence
on Canadian bank credit quality.
Although we expect ongoing intensification of competitive
dynamics in the Canadian banking sector, in our view, overall
Canada still remains positioned favorably vis-a-vis most of its
global peers. However, a slowing economy risks exacerbating the
already-intense competition between banks for loan and deposit
share and puts further pressure on the margin and profitability
of the Canadian financial institutions' retail and commercial
lending businesses, the cornerstone of Canadian banking and
largest contributor to revenues.
We also believe that Canadian financial institutions' risk
tolerances may increase to compensate for lower profitability by
reaching for yield through investments, more aggressive lending
in higher yielding loans such as personal loans and credit
cards, or potentially a pickup in mergers and acquisitions
activity. Furthermore, we expect that continuing industry
conditions will test banks' operational capabilities.
Relative performance in areas such as service standards,
cost control, operational effectiveness, underwriting
discipline, and ability to integrate acquisitions will likely
contribute to changes in market position and financial
performance, and will have an impact on the relative credit
standing among industry participants.
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on RBC on a combination
of factors including the anchor SACP, company-specific factors,
and our expectation for extraordinary government support. For
RBC we start at the anchor of 'a-', and then adjust for a
"strong" (as our criteria define it) business position to
reflect the bank's dominant market shares in Canada and its
"adequate" (revised from "moderate") capital and earnings
position focused primarily both on our forecasted RAC (see
below), and on the quality of earnings.
We assess RBC's risk position as "strong" to reflect a more
favorable loan loss experience than that of some of its domestic
peers and less volatility in the performance of its investment
banking business compared with its global peers'. RBC's funding
and liquidity positions are viewed as "average" and "adequate",
respectively, and reflect the bank's stable domestic retail
deposit franchise and its strengthening funding and liquidity
positions to meet final Basel III liquidity and funding
requirements while recognizing a material wholesale funding
component.
The resulting SACP of 'a+' is adjusted upward one notch in
arriving at the 'AA-' issuer credit rating to reflect our
expectation for extraordinary government support in a crisis. We
revised RBC's capital and earnings score to "adequate" from
"moderate" based on a stronger forecasted Standard & Poor's RAC
ratio. We are now forecasting RBC's RAC ratio to be in the range
of 8.4%-8.8% by fiscal year-end 2014, meeting our adequate range
of 7%-10% for capital and earnings.
The projected RAC ratio reflects the recently announced
acquisition of Ally Canada, which slightly negatively affected
the RAC ratio. The improvement in RBC's Standard & Poor's RAC
ratio (estimated at 7.4% at fourth-quarter 2012)) over the past
couple of years has been due to strong internal capital
generation and significant reduction in market risk-weighted
assets. We expect RBC to maintain its strong internal capital
generation albeit reflecting slowing earnings growth
It is our view that RBC is a systemically important bank and
that it would likely benefit from extraordinary government
support in times of stress. Consequently, the SACP on RBC
benefits from a one notch uplift for government support relative
to its stand-alone credit profile of 'a+'.
Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations that
RBC will continue to manage its balance sheet prudently,
maintain peer-leading asset quality, and generate consistent
though slower earnings growth through its premier business
franchises in Canada and diversified revenue sources to support
its RAC ratio, and for the funding and liquidity profile to
strengthen further due to more stringent regulatory liquidity
measures.
We could revise the outlook to negative or lower the ratings
should losses from trading operations exceed historical levels
or net charge-offs consistently become substantially higher than
the domestic peer average. We could also lower the ratings if
the RAC ratio were to fall consistently below 7%. Alternatively,
we could revise the outlook to positive or raise the ratings if
RBC's projected RAC ratio is consistently above 10% provided
that at a minimum, all else remains equal. We do not envision an
outlook revision to positive or an upgrade in the near future.