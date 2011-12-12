(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed that
there is no rating impact on the below transactions following
the downgrade of Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS).
RBS acts as a liquidity facility provider to each of the
TORRENS trusts listed below, as well as a liquidity provider and
interest rate provider for Seiza Augustus Series 2007-1 Trust.
With the downgrade of RBS to 'A'/Stable/'F1' on 13 October 2011,
the bank still remains an eligible counterparty to support the
ratings of transactions up to 'AAAsf' under Fitch's structured
finance counterparty criteria, but is in breach of the triggers
set out in the documentation. RBS has prepared an Amending Deed
to the Liquidity Facility agreement which seeks to modify
Fitch's minimum ratings provisions in the relevant documentation
to reflect our current criteria.
Fitch's Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
Transactions states that a counterparty with ratings of at least
'A'/'F1' is generally eligible to support the ratings of
transactions up to 'AAAsf'.
As the ratings of RBS remain above this threshold, the
agency is of the opinion that the ratings of the notes are
unaffected by the downgrade of RBS. Series 2004-1 TORRENS Trust
Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS Trust Series 2005-1 TORRENS Trust
Series 2005-2(S) TORRENS Trust Series 2005-3(E) TORRENS Trust,
and TORRENS Series 2006-1(E). Seiza Augustus Series 2007-1 Trust