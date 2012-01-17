(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.'s (RCBC) proposed USD-denominated senior notes an expected 'BB-(exp)' rating. The notes will be issued under the bank's USD1bn medium-term note programme.

The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The notes are rated at the same level as RCBC's 'BB-' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they will constitute direct and unsecured obligations of RCBC, and hence will rank equally with all its unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The net proceeds are intended for RCBC's working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes.

RCBC is a mid-sized universal bank with total assets of PHP312bn at end-September 2011. The Yuchengco family's group of companies owned a majority 50.4% stake in the bank at end-2010.

RCBC's list of ratings:

Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating 'bb-'

Individual Rating 'D'

Support Rating '3'

Support Rating Floor 'BB-'

For more details on RCBC's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms Rizal Commercial Banking at 'BB-'/Stable", dated 26 August 2011, and RCBC's full rating report, dated 19 September 2011, at www.fitchratings.com.