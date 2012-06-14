(The following was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Realkredit Danmark (Realkredit) a Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A' with a Stable Outlook and a Short-term IDR
of 'F1'. At the same time, the agency assigned Realkredit a
Viability Rating of 'a', a Support Rating of '1' and Support
Rating Floor of 'A-'.
The ratings reflect Realkredit's strong Danish franchise as
the second-largest mortgage lender, solid capitalisation and
acceptable asset quality. They also factor in its monoline
business model and wholesale funding reliance, although the
latter is mitigated by a large, deep and liquid domestic funding
market.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Realkredit
will preserve its strong capitalisation while not increasing its
risk profile, combined with its expectation that the bank will
maintain access to funding markets. Conversely, given its
wholesale funding reliance, Realkredit's ratings are sensitive
to any unexpected change in investor confidence, prolonged
funding market dislocation or material worsening in asset
quality.
Realkredit is entirely wholesale funded, largely by issuance
of Danish mortgage bonds. Similarly to its domestic peers and
peculiar to the Danish market, around half of Realkredit's bonds
mature within one year to match the duration of the bond with
the underlying mortgage. While these securities are effectively
"pass-through", the structure creates a significant maturity
concentration each year.
Given the necessity of predominately domestic financial
institutions, insurance companies and pension funds to hold
highly liquid, high quality, securities in domestic currency,
Fitch expects demand for these bonds to remain strong. This is
reinforced by the relatively limited outstanding volume of
Danish government bonds. Although not Fitch's base case, asset
quality could be negatively affected if there was low investor
demand during the bond auctions that materially increased the
costs. These increased costs would be passed on directly to the
ultimate mortgage borrower.
Fitch expects Realkredit's profitability in 2012 to continue
to be driven by low transaction volumes and subdued economic
growth in Denmark. Profitability is moderate, reflecting the
low-risk, low-return nature of mortgage lending, but adequate to
absorb the currently elevated loan impairment charges. While
loan impairment charges make up a material 40% of pre-impairment
operating profit in Q112, they represented a modest 21bp as a
proportion of average gross loans. The agency expects loan
impairment charges to remain at similar levels for 2012 as a
whole.
Realkredit's loan portfolio generally performs well,
although the housing market fall since 2007 has increased
impaired loans. The vast majority of Realkredit's assets are
mortgages. Given legal restrictions on loan/value ratios for the
use as collateral in mortgage bonds (80% for residential
mortgages; 60% for commercial real estate), Fitch expects
problem loans to remain manageable. Reserves for impaired loans
are modest, which means that Realkredit is reliant on collateral
values holding up. However, residential property prices have
fallen by around 25% already since they peaked in 2007, so Fitch
does not expect any further significant drop in valuations.
Realkredit's leverage, defined as tangible common
equity/tangible total assets, is moderate at 5.8% at end-March
2012, and the low risk weights on mortgages boost Realkredit's
regulatory and Fitch core capital ratios.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's
view that there is an extremely high probability of support from
the authorities if required. This is driven by Realkredit's
domestic importance, and the significance of the mortgage bond
market in Denmark. The agency also believes Realkredit's owner,
Danske Bank (Danske; 'A'/Negative), would have an extremely high
willingness to provide support to Realkredit, although given the
relative size and likely correlation in a stressed scenario,
Danske's ability to do so might be limited.