(The following was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Realkredit Danmark (Realkredit) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' with a Stable Outlook and a Short-term IDR of 'F1'. At the same time, the agency assigned Realkredit a Viability Rating of 'a', a Support Rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor of 'A-'.

The ratings reflect Realkredit's strong Danish franchise as the second-largest mortgage lender, solid capitalisation and acceptable asset quality. They also factor in its monoline business model and wholesale funding reliance, although the latter is mitigated by a large, deep and liquid domestic funding market.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Realkredit will preserve its strong capitalisation while not increasing its risk profile, combined with its expectation that the bank will maintain access to funding markets. Conversely, given its wholesale funding reliance, Realkredit's ratings are sensitive to any unexpected change in investor confidence, prolonged funding market dislocation or material worsening in asset quality.

Realkredit is entirely wholesale funded, largely by issuance of Danish mortgage bonds. Similarly to its domestic peers and peculiar to the Danish market, around half of Realkredit's bonds mature within one year to match the duration of the bond with the underlying mortgage. While these securities are effectively "pass-through", the structure creates a significant maturity concentration each year.

Given the necessity of predominately domestic financial institutions, insurance companies and pension funds to hold highly liquid, high quality, securities in domestic currency, Fitch expects demand for these bonds to remain strong. This is reinforced by the relatively limited outstanding volume of Danish government bonds. Although not Fitch's base case, asset quality could be negatively affected if there was low investor demand during the bond auctions that materially increased the costs. These increased costs would be passed on directly to the ultimate mortgage borrower.

Fitch expects Realkredit's profitability in 2012 to continue to be driven by low transaction volumes and subdued economic growth in Denmark. Profitability is moderate, reflecting the low-risk, low-return nature of mortgage lending, but adequate to absorb the currently elevated loan impairment charges. While loan impairment charges make up a material 40% of pre-impairment operating profit in Q112, they represented a modest 21bp as a proportion of average gross loans. The agency expects loan impairment charges to remain at similar levels for 2012 as a whole.

Realkredit's loan portfolio generally performs well, although the housing market fall since 2007 has increased impaired loans. The vast majority of Realkredit's assets are mortgages. Given legal restrictions on loan/value ratios for the use as collateral in mortgage bonds (80% for residential mortgages; 60% for commercial real estate), Fitch expects problem loans to remain manageable. Reserves for impaired loans are modest, which means that Realkredit is reliant on collateral values holding up. However, residential property prices have fallen by around 25% already since they peaked in 2007, so Fitch does not expect any further significant drop in valuations.

Realkredit's leverage, defined as tangible common equity/tangible total assets, is moderate at 5.8% at end-March 2012, and the low risk weights on mortgages boost Realkredit's regulatory and Fitch core capital ratios.

The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability of support from the authorities if required. This is driven by Realkredit's domestic importance, and the significance of the mortgage bond market in Denmark. The agency also believes Realkredit's owner, Danske Bank (Danske; 'A'/Negative), would have an extremely high willingness to provide support to Realkredit, although given the relative size and likely correlation in a stressed scenario, Danske's ability to do so might be limited.