(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that its 'CC/Negative' ratings on
the senior-secured debt issued by Redbank Project Pty Ltd.
(Redbank) were not immediately affected by the company's recent
announcement of an ongoing power-station outage.
According to the company's announcement to the Australian
Stock Exchange, the company is currently assessing the necessary
actions to restore the power station's operations.
At this stage, the duration of the outage, the costs
associated with the repairs, and how the costs will be funded
remain unknown. We believe these factors would likely influence
the project's ongoing liquidity, contractual payments under its
power purchase agreement, and the sale of the plant or
refinancing process scheduled by March 31, 2012.
Furthermore, the recovery prospects of the senior-secured
debt could also be adversely affected if the above factors were
detrimental to the power purchase agreement or to ongoing
operating costs.