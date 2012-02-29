YOUR MONEY-Driving a hard bargain for taxes
LOS ANGELES, Feb 16 Lured by the promise of high pay for part-time work, Geovanie Rosario quit his day job three years ago and joined the so-called “gig economy.”
Mar 1 Rede:
* Moody's downgrades Rede's Corporate Family rating to Caa3; outlook remains negative
LOS ANGELES, Feb 16 Lured by the promise of high pay for part-time work, Geovanie Rosario quit his day job three years ago and joined the so-called “gig economy.”
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 Shares in German fashion house Hugo Boss jumped more than 8 percent on Thursday after a report that the holding company of Belgium's richest man, Albert Frere, has taken a stake of nearly 3 percent and wants to increase it further.
ZURICH, Feb 16 Clariant's Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann has doused speculation the Swiss speciality chemical maker could soon unload its plastics and coatings business and use the proceeds to buy a big, faster-growing target.