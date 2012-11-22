(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Series 2012-1E REDS Trust final ratings as listed below. The
transaction is a securitisation of first-ranking Australian
residential, full-documentation, mortgage loans originated by
the Bank of Queensland (BoQ, 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') and due May
2044.
AUD730m Class A1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD50m Class A2A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP100m Class A2S notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD45.1m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD20.1m Class B notes: 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD5m Class C notes: not rated
The notes were issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
in its capacity as trustee of the series.
At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of
4,560 loans totalling approximately AUD1,003m. The weighted
average current loan-to-value ratio was 52.0%, and the weighted
average seasoning was 30 months. The pool is made up of all
fully verified documentation loans. Investment loans comprise
29.9% of the pool and owner-occupied borrower loans make up the
remainder. Fixed-rate mortgages represent 9.8% of the pool. All
loans are covered by lenders' mortgage insurance provided by QBE
Lenders Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited (97.3%) and Genworth
Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd (2.7%). The pool has
geographic concentration, with 59.9% of borrowers located in
Queensland. Fitch has incorporated all the above factors in its
credit analysis of the transaction.
The 'AAAsf' rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class
A1 and A2 notes is based on the 7% credit enhancement provided
by the subordinate class AB, B and C notes. The rating also
reflects the liquidity facility provided by the National
Australia Bank, which is equivalent to 1.8% of the outstanding
principal balance of all performing loans, the lenders' mortgage
insurance; the excess spread reserve and the conditions
associated with trapping of excess spread. It further takes into
account the payment priority of the subordinated class C notes
coupon; step-up cross-currency swap payments; interest rate
arrangements the trustee has entered into; and BoQ's mortgage
underwriting and servicing capabilities.
The 'AAAsf' and 'AA-sf' rating with Stable Outlook assigned
to the class AB and B notes respectively are based on all the
strengths supporting the class A notes except their credit
enhancement levels.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed
in the corresponding new issue report entitled "Series 2012-1E
REDS Trust", published today. Included as an appendix to the
report are a description of the representations, warranties, and
enforcement mechanisms