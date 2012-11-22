(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Series 2012-1E REDS Trust is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Bank of Queensland Ltd.

-- We have assigned our ratings to the six classes of notes to be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee for Series 2012-1E REDS Trust.

-- The ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the six classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee for Series 2012-1E REDS Trust (see list). Series 2012-1E REDS Trust is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Bank of Queensland Ltd.

The ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date.

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance covering 100% of the face value of all loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement, as well as note subordination for the class A, class AB, and class B notes.

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including an amortizing liquidity facility equal to 1.8% of the outstanding balance of performing loans, and principal draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest.

-- The benefit of a standby fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap to be provided by National Australia Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.

-- The benefit of a currency swap to be provided by National Australia Bank Ltd. to hedge the currency risk between the Australian dollar receipts from the underlying assets and the British pounds payments on the class A2S notes.

A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for Series 2012-1E REDS Trust can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at "www.globalcreditportal.com ".

The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Limited whether the issuer is publically disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments the subject of this press release or whether relevant information remains nonpublic.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at "here ".

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Please refer to the initial rating report for any additional regulatory disclosures that may apply to a transaction.

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil.)

A1 AAA (sf) A$730.0

A2S* AAA (sf) GBP100.0

A2A AAA (sf) A$50.0

AB AAA (sf) A$45.1

B AA- (sf) A$20.1

Ca AA- (sf) A$5.015

*The exchange rate applicable to the class A2s notes is GBP0.6540 per Australian dollar.

The rating on the class C notes addresses the timely payment of the senior coupon component only

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- An Overview Of Australia's Housing Market And Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Aug. 28, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- Australia And New Zealand Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors On Ratings, March 29, 2012

-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011

-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Cash Flow And Payment Structures Of Australian And New Zealand RMBS, June 2, 2010