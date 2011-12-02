(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- RedZed Trust Series 2011-1 is a securitization of
subprime residential mortgages originated by RedZed Lending
Solutions Pty Ltd.
-- We have assigned our ratings to the class A notes, class
AB notes, class B notes, class C notes, and class D notes issued
by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee for RedZed Trust
Series 2011-1.
-- The ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's
credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features,
based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said that it assigned its ratings
to the class A notes, class AB notes, class B notes, class C
notes, and class D notes of subprime residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as
trustee of RedZed Trust Series 2011-1 (see list).
The ratings reflect:
-- The credit quality of the trust's nonconforming and
subprime Australian residential mortgage loans, originated by
RedZed;
-- The note subordination structure provided for each class
of rated notes;
-- The use of excess spread to meet current losses and to
reinstate prior-period charge-offs to each class of notes;
-- That if the principal step-down tests are not met, 0.95%
per annum of interest collections will be set aside into an
income reserve, available to meet required payments;
-- In addition to the 0.95% per annum, from the call date
onward, the income reserve will also trap all remaining interest
collections after the reimbursement of class E notes'
charge-off. This additional trapping will be regardless of
whether the principal step-down test requirements are met;
-- Subject to certain conditions, the ability of the
trustee to use principal collections from mortgage loans and
drawings on a liquidity facility to be provided by Commonwealth
Bank of Australia (AA-/Stable/A-1+) to meet required payments;
-- If the principal step-down tests are not met and certain
performance trigger (the Performing Portfolio Reduction Rate)
are met, principal repayments will occur on a pro-rata basis to
class A notes and class AB notes until fully repaid, before
sequentially to class B notes until fully repaid, followed by to
class C notes until fully repaid, then to class D notes until
fully repaid, and finally to class E notes until fully repaid;
and
-- That if the principal step-down tests are met, the
allocation of the unrated class E notes' pro-rata principal
allocation to repay class D notes until fully repaid, followed
by class C notes until fully repaid, class B notes until fully
repaid, class AB notes until fully repaid, class A notes until
fully repaid, then class E notes until fully repaid.
A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for RedZed Trust
Series 2011-1 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard &
Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at
www.globalcreditportal.com.