MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 6, 2011--In a report
published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it
believes the impact of the series of natural disasters between
September 2010 and June 2011 on reinsurers' overall financial
profiles can be managed (see "Asia-Pacific Reinsurers Start To
Push Through Higher Prices In Wake Of Regional Catastrophes").
Underwriting results for a number of global reinsurers with
operations in Asia-Pacific were hit by the disasters, which
included an earthquake and tsunami in Japan, two major
earthquakes in New Zealand, and floods and a cyclone in
Australia. However, outside Japan, regional domiciled rated
reinsurers have limited or manageable exposure to the region's
catastrophe events as they write mostly domestic business. As a
result, we have not taken rating action or changed the outlook
on reinsurers incorporated in Asia-Pacific recently.
Insured claims from these Asia-Pacific events could amount
to as much as US$51 billion, according to information from AIR
Worldwide. Prospectively, we could see higher property
catastrophe reinsurance premiums and tighter terms and
conditions--especially in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand--as
international reinsurers attempt to claw back some of the
losses.
Reinsurance pricing in the rest of Asia (outside Japan) is
uncertain, reflecting the counteracting effects of shrinking
global reinsurance capacity and the competitive but rapid growth
of primary insurance in the region. Nevertheless, soft
reinsurance pricing is likely to continue in some parts of Asia
markets, especially in those markets not prone to catastrophes,
such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.