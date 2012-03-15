(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) March 15, 2012--Asia-Pacific
REITs continue to diversify their funding sources, repair their
balance sheets, and adopt more conservative financial profiles,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in an article published
today. The article, titled "Issuer Ranking: Asia-Pacific REITs
And Real Estate Operating Companies, Strongest To Weakest",
highlights that these steps have further bolstered the credit
quality of Asia-Pacific rated real estate investment trusts and
real estate operating companies (collectively REITs).
However, funding risks still pose a threat to the REITs due
to the mounting stress on the banking sector. Asia-Pacific banks
are facing stricter regulatory requirements and higher costs of
funding. As a consequence, bank loans may come with higher
interest rates, and hence, more expensive financing for REITs,
who rely mainly on bank debt for short-to-medium-term financing.
Offsetting the pressure from the banking sector is the return of
bond markets as a favored funding option for REITs, seen in the
recent solid issuance by some major issuers.