(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn India-based Reliance Capital Ltd's (RCL) ratings.

The ratings have been withdrawn as RCL has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to provide ratings or analytical coverage of RCL.

The following ratings have been affirmed and withdrawn:

National Short-Term rating: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

INR30bn short-term debt programme: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'