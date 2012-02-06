(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
financial restructure of the Reliance Rail Pty Ltd ('Reliance
Rail') funding associated with the NSW rolling stock public
private partnership, as recently announced by Downer EDI Limited
('Downer), adds certainty to the cash flows derived by Downer
from the Waratah rolling stock manufacturing contract ('Waratah
project'). The announcement does not have an impact on Downer's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
ratings of 'BBB-'. The Stable Outlook is also unchanged.
Fitch notes that the 'Financial Restructure Plan' ('Plan'),
which sees the state government of New South Wales inject
AUD175m of equity (subject to various contingencies) into
Reliance Rail in 2018, does not result in any material cash
contributions from Downer. The Plan reduces the risks to cash
flows associated with the unwinding of the Waratah project and
diminishes the need for Downer to inject further equity into
Reliance Rail.
"Downer's rating is less contingent on the success or
failure of the Waratah project than it is on the potential for
Downer to provide financial support to Reliance Rail" said
Johann Kenny, Director in Fitch's Industrial team. "Considered
in concert, the non-recourse nature of Reliance Rail's funding,
a factor already incorporated into Downer's rating, and the
execution of the Plan, provide a compelling mitigant to the risk
of financial support to Reliance Rail by Downer" added Mr.
Kenny.
Under the prime contract between Downer, Hitachi and
Reliance Rail, milestone payments are paid to Downer and Hitachi
by Reliance Rail in accordance with the actual delivery schedule
achieved. To the extent that these monies are not paid, due to
late delivery, the monies are held by Reliance Rail in a
Manufacturing Delay Account ('MDA') with the monies invested
earning interest income. The RSM contract provides that monies
held in the MDA are to be paid to Downer upon achievement of
contracted milestones, and the interest that accrues on the MDA
is to be paid when train set 78 is delivered to Reliance Rail.
Total interest of AUD140m (Downer's share being AUD126m and the
balance attributed to Hitachi) is projected to accrue in the MDA
and will be payable in June 2014 based on the projected delivery
date of train set 78.
As part of the Plan, Downer will contribute AUD12.5m, in
2018 dollars, of contingent financial support for Reliance Rail.
This amount will be funded from interest accruing on the funds
held in the MDA. This AUD12.5m amount does not represent
material additional funding from Downer and as such has no
impact on Downer's credit risk profile.
Residual risks to the Waratah project arise from the step
change in production levels required to meet the 2014 delivery
deadline. Fitch notes that Downer has invested significant
resources, manpower and expertise in ensuring the smooth
execution of this phase of the contract. The results achieved
from these investments, over the past six months, are
encouraging.