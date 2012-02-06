(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 6, 2012-Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'CCC+'
rating on the A$2.06 billion senior-secured debt issued by
Reliance Rail Finance Pty Ltd. (Reliance) as well as the 'CCC-'
rating on Reliance's A$100 million junior-secured debt.
These rating actions follow today's announcement by the New
South Wales Government (AAA/Stable/A-1+) of an agreement on the
restructuring of Reliance's financing. The outlook on the
ratings remains developing.
"We think the restructure is a positive step for the
Reliance Rail project, resolving a number of issues and bringing
the focus back onto the trains," Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Philip Grundy said.
"However, while downside pressure on the ratings may have
reduced, the immediate risks around the drawdown of the A$357
million bank debt, and the delivery and ongoing operational
reliability of the trains remain."
Standard & Poor's believes that the acquisition of 100% of
Reliance Rail by the New South Wales government in 2018 under
the restructure would likely give lenders some additional
comfort around the long-term viability of the project, but it is
still six years away. In the meantime, the directors of Reliance
Rail are scheduled to issue the first drawdown notice under the
bank debt facility before Feb. 26, 2012, with monthly drawings
thereafter. However, it remains unclear to us whether the
directors will be in a position to draw down the debt, or
whether the banks will make the facility available.
Delivery and operational performance of the trains continue
to underpin project risk. We understand that the trains are
performing well and all parties from the government are
satisfied with the product to date. The developing outlook
encompasses the risk that the debt may not be drawn, leaving a
funding gap in the project. If the bank debt is drawn according
to schedule, the outlook on the ratings could return to stable.
Furthermore, if the trains continue to be delivered and operate
as required, there may be scope for the rating to improve.